Trends :RR vs CSKKarnataka ElectionsSamantha Ruth PrabhuIPL Points TableEntertainment News
Home » Elections » Muslim Reservation Unconstitutional, Congress Did It for Appeasement: Amit Shah to News18 in Karnataka

Muslim Reservation Unconstitutional, Congress Did It for Appeasement: Amit Shah to News18 in Karnataka

The people of Karnataka will definitely bring back the 'double-engine sarkar' of BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi, said the union home minister in an exclusive chat on the campaign trail

Advertisement

Reported By: Harish Upadhya

Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 19:09 IST

Yadgir, India

The BJP will win four seats in Hassan and will perform well in Old Mysuru, Shah predicted. (File pic: PTI)
The BJP will win four seats in Hassan and will perform well in Old Mysuru, Shah predicted. (File pic: PTI)

Whether it’s Kittur, Mysuru, or Hassan, there is a massive wave for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka ahead of the May 10 assembly polls, union home minister Amit Shah told CNN-News18 in an exclusive chat on Tuesday.

“Even in a small centre like Yadgir, you spot people as far as the eyes can see…I am confident a BJP government with a full majority will be back," said the senior BJP leader while campaigning in the state.

Advertisement

Reservation for Muslims is unconstitutional, he added. “The Congress had done it for appeasement politics. We have removed Muslim reservation and increased reservation for Lingayats, Vokkaligas, SC, ST, and OBC. I believe no party can do unconstitutional work," said Shah.

The people of Karnataka will definitely bring back the “double-engine sarkar" of BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi, he expressed confidence.

“Even in Karnataka, a new constituency of Garib Kalyan labharthis has developed. In three months I have visited 15 times and I have seen a big army of labharthis standing like a rock with Modiji," said the minister.

RELATED NEWS

The BJP will win four seats in Hassan and will perform well in Old Mysuru, he predicted.

“It is very important to win (Karnataka). It’s the door to south India for us. We will form the government with full majority," said Shah.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Harish UpadhyaHarish Upadhya, Senior Special Correspondent at CNN-News18, reports from Bengalu...Read More

first published: April 25, 2023, 19:09 IST
last updated: April 25, 2023, 19:09 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Akshay Kumar, Uorfi Javed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Huma Qureshi Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+7PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt Makes Jaws Drop With Stylish Photoshoot For Leading Fashion Magazine, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures