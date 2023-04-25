Muslim Reservation Unconstitutional, Congress Did It for Appeasement: Amit Shah to News18 in Karnataka

Whether it’s Kittur, Mysuru, or Hassan, there is a massive wave for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka ahead of the May 10 assembly polls, union home minister Amit Shah told CNN-News18 in an exclusive chat on Tuesday.

“Even in a small centre like Yadgir, you spot people as far as the eyes can see…I am confident a BJP government with a full majority will be back," said the senior BJP leader while campaigning in the state.

Reservation for Muslims is unconstitutional, he added. “The Congress had done it for appeasement politics. We have removed Muslim reservation and increased reservation for Lingayats, Vokkaligas, SC, ST, and OBC. I believe no party can do unconstitutional work," said Shah.

The people of Karnataka will definitely bring back the “double-engine sarkar" of BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi, he expressed confidence.

“Even in Karnataka, a new constituency of Garib Kalyan labharthis has developed. In three months I have visited 15 times and I have seen a big army of labharthis standing like a rock with Modiji," said the minister.

The BJP will win four seats in Hassan and will perform well in Old Mysuru, he predicted.

“It is very important to win (Karnataka). It’s the door to south India for us. We will form the government with full majority," said Shah.

