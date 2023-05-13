Constituency No.191 Nagamangala (ನಾಗಮಂಗಲ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Mandya (ಮಂಡ್ಯ) district of Karnataka. Nagamangala is part of Mandya (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nagamangala election result and you can click here for compact election results of Nagamangala and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 191. Nagamangala Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Nagamangala Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.82% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.88%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.4%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,03,254 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,02,817 were male and 1,00,429 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nagamangala in 2023 is 977 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,03,254 eligible electors, of which 1,04,421 were male, 1,02,249 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,803 eligible electors, of which 1,01,436 were male, 99,360 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,81,441 eligible electors, of which 91,261 were male, 90,180 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nagamangala in 2018 was 45. In 2013, there were 73 service voters registered in the constituency and 69 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Suresh Gowdaa of JDS won in this seat defeating N Chaluvarayaswamy of INC by a margin of 47,667 which was 26.27% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 61.94% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, N Chaluvarayaswamy (Swamy Gowda) of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating Suresh Gowdaa of INC by a margin of 20,363 votes which was 12.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 54.52% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Suresh Gowda of INC won this seat beating N.Chaluvarayaswamy (Swamy Gowda) of JDS by a margin of 5,493 votes which was 3.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.4% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDS got the most number of votes in the 191. Nagamangala Assembly segment of the 20. Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. Sumalatha Ambareesh of IND won the Mandya Parliament seat defeating Nikhil Kumaraswamy of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the Mandya Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the MandyaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Nagamangala:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Nagamangala are: Yogesh B (AAP); Yogesh (IND); Yogananda Murthy (IMP); T Suresh (IND); Sureshgowdaa (JDS); Sudha Shivaramegowda (BJP); Prakash M L (IND); N S Ashoka (IND); N Chaluvarayaswamy (INC); K H Mahadeva (BSP); G M Ramesh (KRS); B M Mallikarjun (Fighter Ravi) (IND); Aravind Sreenivas Prajakeeya (UPP); Anikethan Gowda (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 89%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 87.86%, while it was 81.64% in 2013 and 77.33% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.14% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Nagamangala went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Nagamangala constituency:

Assembly constituency No.191. Nagamangala comprises of the following areas of Mandya district of Karnataka:

A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Nagamangala constituency, which are: Shravanabelagola, Turuvekere, Kunigal, Maddur, Mandya, Melukote, Krishnarajapete. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Nagamangala:

The geographic coordinates of Nagamangala is: 12°51’00.7"N 76°46’49.8"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Nagamangala

List of candidates contesting from Nagamangala Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Yogesh B

Party: AAP

Profession: Head of Swayam Diamond Kannada TV

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 9.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: Yogesh

Party: IND

Profession: Self Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 18.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 7.2 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: Yogananda Murthy

Party: IMP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 92000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 92000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: T Suresh

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 75.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 50000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 69 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sureshgowdaa

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 5

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 33.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 9.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 23.3 crore

Self income: Rs 21.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 63.2 lakh

Candidate name: Sudha Shivaramegowda

Party: BJP

Profession: Social Service, Educationalist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 111.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 11.2 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 109.8 crore

Self income: Rs 30.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 40.1 lakh

Candidate name: Prakash M L

Party: IND

Profession: LIC Agent

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 14.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: N S Ashoka

Party: IND

Profession: Jewellery business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 25.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 15 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 25.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.3 lakh

Candidate name: N Chaluvarayaswamy

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture, Ex-MLA,property development rent

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 71.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 16.5 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 59.9 crore

Self income: Rs 5.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 44.8 lakh

Candidate name: K H Mahadeva

Party: BSP

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 50.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 45 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 5.3 lakh

Candidate name: G M Ramesh

Party: KRS

Profession: Agriculture ,Social work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 6.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B M Mallikarjun (Fighter Ravi)

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 85 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 37.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 47.1 crore

Self income: Rs 1.7 crore

Total income: Rs 1.7 crore

Candidate name: Aravind Sreenivas Prajakeeya

Party: UPP

Profession: Site Engineer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 7.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anikethan Gowda

Party: IND

Profession: Engineering Consultant

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 5.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 40.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 3.9 crore

Self income: Rs 1.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.2 lakh.