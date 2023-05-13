Constituency No.191 Nagamangala (ನಾಗಮಂಗಲ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Mandya (ಮಂಡ್ಯ) district of Karnataka. Nagamangala is part of Mandya (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nagamangala election result and you can click here for compact election results of Nagamangala and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 191. Nagamangala Assembly constituency in Karnataka.
Demographic profile:
Nagamangala Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.82% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.88%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.4%, according the Census of India, 2011.
In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,03,254 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,02,817 were male and 1,00,429 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.
The electorate gender ratio in Nagamangala in 2023 is 977 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.
In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,03,254 eligible electors, of which 1,04,421 were male, 1,02,249 female and 8 electors of the third gender.
In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,803 eligible electors, of which 1,01,436 were male, 99,360 female and 7 voters of the third gender.
In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,81,441 eligible electors, of which 91,261 were male, 90,180 female and 0 electors of the third gender.
The number of service voters in Nagamangala in 2018 was 45. In 2013, there were 73 service voters registered in the constituency and 69 in 2008.
Past winners / MLAs:
In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Suresh Gowdaa of JDS won in this seat defeating N Chaluvarayaswamy of INC by a margin of 47,667 which was 26.27% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 61.94% in 2018 in this seat.
In 2013, N Chaluvarayaswamy (Swamy Gowda) of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating Suresh Gowdaa of INC by a margin of 20,363 votes which was 12.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 54.52% in the seat.
In the 2008 elections, Suresh Gowda of INC won this seat beating N.Chaluvarayaswamy (Swamy Gowda) of JDS by a margin of 5,493 votes which was 3.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.4% in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDS got the most number of votes in the 191. Nagamangala Assembly segment of the 20. Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. Sumalatha Ambareesh of IND won the Mandya Parliament seat defeating Nikhil Kumaraswamy of JDS.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the Mandya Parliament seat.
In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the MandyaLok Sabha seat.
Number of contestants:
A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.
Contesting candidates in Nagamangala:
The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Nagamangala are: Yogesh B (AAP); Yogesh (IND); Yogananda Murthy (IMP); T Suresh (IND); Sureshgowdaa (JDS); Sudha Shivaramegowda (BJP); Prakash M L (IND); N S Ashoka (IND); N Chaluvarayaswamy (INC); K H Mahadeva (BSP); G M Ramesh (KRS); B M Mallikarjun (Fighter Ravi) (IND); Aravind Sreenivas Prajakeeya (UPP); Anikethan Gowda (IND)..
Voter turnout:
According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 89%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 87.86%, while it was 81.64% in 2013 and 77.33% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.14% compared to the 2018 turnout.
Poll dates:
Nagamangala went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Extent of Nagamangala constituency:
Assembly constituency No.191. Nagamangala comprises of the following areas of Mandya district of Karnataka:
A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Nagamangala constituency, which are: Shravanabelagola, Turuvekere, Kunigal, Maddur, Mandya, Melukote, Krishnarajapete. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .
Map location of Nagamangala:
The geographic coordinates of Nagamangala is: 12°51’00.7"N 76°46’49.8"E.
Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Nagamangala
List of candidates contesting from Nagamangala Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):
Candidate name: Yogesh B
Party: AAP
Profession: Head of Swayam Diamond Kannada TV
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 37
Total assets: Rs 9.9 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 4 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 9.9 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh
Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh
Candidate name: Yogesh
Party: IND
Profession: Self Employee
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 39
Total assets: Rs 18.1 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 10.9 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 7.2 lakh
Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh
Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh
Candidate name: Yogananda Murthy
Party: IMP
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 47
Total assets: Rs 92000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 92000
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: T Suresh
Party: IND
Profession: Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 1
Education: 8th Pass
Age: 50
Total assets: Rs 75.5 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 50000
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 6.5 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 69 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Sureshgowdaa
Party: JDS
Profession: Agriculturist
Number of criminal cases: 5
Education: Graduate Professional
Age: 58
Total assets: Rs 33.1 crore
Liabilities: Rs 9.1 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 9.8 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 23.3 crore
Self income: Rs 21.1 lakh
Total income: Rs 63.2 lakh
Candidate name: Sudha Shivaramegowda
Party: BJP
Profession: Social Service, Educationalist
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 58
Total assets: Rs 111.4 crore
Liabilities: Rs 11.2 lakh
Gender: Female
Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 109.8 crore
Self income: Rs 30.1 lakh
Total income: Rs 40.1 lakh
Candidate name: Prakash M L
Party: IND
Profession: LIC Agent
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 48
Total assets: Rs 14.1 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 4.1 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: N S Ashoka
Party: IND
Profession: Jewellery business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 47
Total assets: Rs 25.1 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 15 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 25.1 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 4.3 lakh
Total income: Rs 4.3 lakh
Candidate name: N Chaluvarayaswamy
Party: INC
Profession: Agriculture, Ex-MLA,property development rent
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Others
Age: 62
Total assets: Rs 71.9 crore
Liabilities: Rs 16.5 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 12 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 59.9 crore
Self income: Rs 5.4 lakh
Total income: Rs 44.8 lakh
Candidate name: K H Mahadeva
Party: BSP
Profession: Lawyer
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Age: 48
Total assets: Rs 50.9 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 13 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 5.9 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 45 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 5.3 lakh
Candidate name: G M Ramesh
Party: KRS
Profession: Agriculture ,Social work
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 52
Total assets: Rs 6.5 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 5 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: B M Mallikarjun (Fighter Ravi)
Party: IND
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 2
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 53
Total assets: Rs 85 crore
Liabilities: Rs 10 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 37.8 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 47.1 crore
Self income: Rs 1.7 crore
Total income: Rs 1.7 crore
Candidate name: Aravind Sreenivas Prajakeeya
Party: UPP
Profession: Site Engineer
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Others
Age: 32
Total assets: Rs 7.3 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 4 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 7.3 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Anikethan Gowda
Party: IND
Profession: Engineering Consultant
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Age: 36
Total assets: Rs 5.8 crore
Liabilities: Rs 40.3 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 3.9 crore
Self income: Rs 1.5 lakh
Total income: Rs 8.2 lakh.