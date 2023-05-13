Constituency No.31 Nagthan (ನಾಗಠಾಣ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Bijapur (ವಿಜಯಪುರ) district of Karnataka. Nagthan is part of Bijapur (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nagthan election result and you can click here for compact election results of Nagthan and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 31. Nagthan Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Nagthan Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.84% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.95%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.15%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,56,881 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,32,596 were male and 1,24,258 female and 27 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nagthan in 2023 is 937 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,56,881 eligible electors, of which 1,34,373 were male, 1,26,052 female and 27 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,25,647 eligible electors, of which 1,18,209 were male, 1,07,415 female and 23 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,92,368 eligible electors, of which 99,821 were male, 92,547 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nagthan in 2018 was 70. In 2013, there were 155 service voters registered in the constituency and 174 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Devanand Fulasing Chavan of JDS won in this seat defeating Katakadond Vittal Dondiba of JDS by a margin of 5,601 which was 3.19% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 34% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Raju Alagur of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Devanand Phulsing Chavan of JDS by a margin of 667 votes which was 0.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 32.54% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Katakdhond Vitthal Dhondiba of BJP won this seat beating H.R.Algur (Raju) of INC by a margin of 4,207 votes which was 3.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.66% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 31. Nagthan Assembly segment of the 4. Bijapur Lok Sabha constituency. Jigajinagi Ramesh Chandappa of BJP won the Bijapur Parliament seat defeating Dr. Sunita Devanand Chavan of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bijapur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BijapurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Nagthan:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Nagthan are: Vikram Waghamare (Jigajevani) (KRS); V D Katakadhond (HJP); Sunil Chavan (IND); Shankar Chavan (IND); Sanjeev Pundalik Mane (IND); Sanjeev Malasiddappa Aihole (BJP); Kullappa Bhimu Chavan (NCP); Katakadhond Vitthal Dondiba (INC); Katakadhond Kavita V D (RCMP); Kallappa Toravi (BSP); Guru Munnu Chavan (AAP); Devanand Fulasing Chavan (JDS); Bharati Kalebhag (SAS); Bandi Shrikant Hanamantappa (KRJPP); Aruna G Katakdhond (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.66%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 67.62%, while it was 62.18% in 2013 and 55.54% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.960000000000008% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Nagthan went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Nagthan constituency:

Assembly constituency No.31. Nagthan comprises of the following areas of Bijapur district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Nagthan constituency, which are: Bijapur City, Indi, Devar Hippargi, Basavana Bagevadi, Babaleshwar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Sangli & Solapur Districts of Maharashtra.

Map location of Nagthan:

The geographic coordinates of Nagthan is: 16°55’22.8"N 75°48’02.5"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Nagthan

List of candidates contesting from Nagthan Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vikram Waghamare (Jigajevani)

Party: KRS

Profession: Daily wages

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 30

Total assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: V D Katakadhond

Party: HJP

Profession: Agricultural, Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 58.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 59 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 58.4 crore

Self income: Rs 10

Total income: Rs 10

Candidate name: Sunil Chavan

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 9.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shankar Chavan

Party: IND

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore

Self income: Rs 32.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 32.4 lakh

Candidate name: Sanjeev Pundalik Mane

Party: IND

Profession: Advocate & Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 47.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 47.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sanjeev Malasiddappa Aihole

Party: BJP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 60.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 50.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kullappa Bhimu Chavan

Party: NCP

Profession: EX Army

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 19.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 16 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Katakadhond Vitthal Dondiba

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture, Social Service and MLA Pension

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 67

Total assets: Rs 6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 20 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 3.9 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Katakadhond Kavita V D

Party: RCMP

Profession: Agricultural, Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 28

Total assets: Rs 58.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 59 crore

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 58.4 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 10

Candidate name: Kallappa Toravi

Party: BSP

Profession: Retired. Bank Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 12.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 14.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.8 crore

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.5 lakh

Candidate name: Guru Munnu Chavan

Party: AAP

Profession: Retried Government Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 68

Total assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 32 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 30.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Devanand Fulasing Chavan

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 7.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 3.4 crore

Self income: Rs 1.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 12.5 lakh

Candidate name: Bharati Kalebhag

Party: SAS

Profession: Social Service Housework

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bandi Shrikant Hanamantappa

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 4.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 1.1 crore

Self income: Rs 86 lakh

Total income: Rs 86 lakh

Candidate name: Aruna G Katakdhond

Party: IND

Profession: Agricultural

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 0

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 0

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.