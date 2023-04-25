Not Even US Or Russian President Can Win Here: HD Revanna On Amit Shah’s Hassan Visit

The political atmosphere in Karnataka is getting interesting with each passing day as the May 10 date of the assembly polls inches closer. Union Minister Amit Shah, who has visited the poll-bound state multiple times in recent months, is once again visiting Karnataka. Amit Shah on Monday visited Hassan, which has long been a JD(S) stronghold. H.D. Revanna, the eldest son of former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, claimed that the JD(S) doesn’t care whether the BJP ropes in an American or Russian president. H.D. Deve Gowda is a native of the Hassan district, which is regarded as the family’s stronghold.

However, Preetham Gowda breached the Gowda family fortress and won the seat for the BJP. This time, the Deve Gowda family views capturing the sole seat held by the BJP as an issue of prestige. As a result, a verbal battle between BJP MLA Preetham Gowda and members of the Gowda family is already underway. Preetham Gowda issued an open challenge to the Gowda family, saying that if they fielded any members of the family, he would easily defeat them. Swaroop Prakash is the JD(S)’ contender for the Hassan seat.

Former minister H.D. Revanna responded to Amit Shah’s visit by saying that the JD(S) party doesn’t care whether the BJP party brings a president from the United States or Russia to Hassan as even they will not win in Hassan. “For us, Deve Gowda and H.D. Kumaraswamy are sufficient. They are Chankyas for us. Our goal is to prevail in 123 constituencies. The public has witnessed two national parties in power. They have decided to once again give the JD(S) an absolute majority while forcing both national parties into a corner," he said.

He also said that the Panchaytantra Yatra of the JD(S) was successful and people believe in the party to deliver in terms of the education sector, health sector and village development.

