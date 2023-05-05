One of BJP's Engines Will Go to Scrap After Karnataka Assembly Polls, Says Moily

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Veerappa Moily said one of the BJP’s ‘double engine’ will be sent to scrap after the Assembly elections in the state.

“One engine will be sent to scrap after the assembly elections, and the other one will follow suit in 2024," he said addressing reporters here on Thursday.

Ridiculing the BJP, he said the party installed a double engine here as the single engine did not work.

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, he said the two were behaving like dictators. The roots of democracy have weakened under the BJP government which is controlling independent agencies including those dealing with security, he alleged.

Moily said the Prime Minister’s repeated visits to the state have exposed the BJP’s fear of certain defeat in the poll.

He said the Congress, if voted to power, will implement all the six guarantees announced in its manifesto. The BJP has pushed the country and the state into a debt trap and is on a privatisation spree, he charged.

