Organisations That Spread Hatred in Country Should Be Banned: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's statement on Friday comes in the wake of the Congress promising action against the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India if it wins the assembly elections in Karnataka

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 10:21 IST

Lucknow, India

In a statement issued by the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav said there was a time when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel banned the RSS. (File Image/Twitter)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has said organisations that spread hatred in the country and society should be banned.

Yadav’s statement on Friday comes in the wake of the Congress promising action against the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India if it wins the assembly elections in Karnataka.

In a statement issued by the Samajwadi Party, he said there was a time when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel banned the RSS.

“Inflation and unemployment are at their peak during BJP rule. Development has stopped," Yadav said and added, “Organisations that spread hatred in the country and society should be banned. There was a time when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had banned the RSS as well." In its election manifesto for Karnataka released on Tuesday, the Congress stated that it is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations such as the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India “spreading hatred" among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

The action will include a “ban" against such organisations, the party promised.

Karnataka goes to the polls on May 10.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: May 06, 2023, 10:21 IST
last updated: May 06, 2023, 10:21 IST
