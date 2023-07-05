Panchayat 'Khela Hobe' in Bengal's Nandigram: Mamata Didi's Schemes Vs Bhoomiputra Adhikary Dada

Nandigram is key to West Bengal’s political history. It is the reason that the Left front lost power after 34 years. It defeated Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee in 2021, even when her party got a huge mandate. And after 2021, the upcoming panchayat elections is the first Nandigram will face, and will have an impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha poll outcome.

News18 travelled to Nandigram to find out which way the wind is blowing.

Advertisement

In the 2018 panchayat elections, the 17 Gram Panchayats, 2 Panchayat Samitis and 5 Zilla Parishads were won by the TMC. Then, Suvendhu Adhikary was with the TMC. This time, it’s TMC vs Adhikary, now with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and being seen as the ‘bhoomiputra’.

TMC’s SHEIKH SUFIAN, HIS JAHAJBARI & MORE

As one enters Nandigram, the mood is clear. Like 2021, the region is the “kurukshetra" this time too.

One of the key leaders of the TMC in Nandigram is Sheikh Sufian. From the Nandigram movement days, when he was the Chairman of the Bhumi Ucched Pratirodh Committee, Sufian has been an important soldier of Banerjee. He has been in the Panchayat for more than 15 years. He was Banerjee’s election agent in 2021, but this time, he was not given a ticket.

In Nandigram, Sufian is the topic of discussion at every tea stall.

News18 travelled to his house, Jahajbari, a palatial ship shaped structure, which critics call an “embarrassment for the TMC". Critics also say that “this huge palace" and “poor show in Nandigram in 2021" was why Sufian was not given a ticket.

Advertisement

TMC party insiders, however, say this is part of the clean-up against corruption and only those with a clean record will be given a ticket. This was the motto of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee through his ‘Nabajowar campaign’, as part of which local workers voted for a candidate. Here, too, Sufian seems to have lost.

Advertisement

Speaking to News18 at ‘Jahajbari’, Sufian seems relaxed. “It’s okay. Personally, I feel bad, but I am working for the party. There are some leaders who sabotaged the assembly polls, but Mamata Banerjee is my God. Even if I don’t get a ticket, Didi will win, I know. Why are people raising questions on my house? I am into fisheries business, I have made this house through the money I earned. It has barely two floors…"

About the TMC’s expected performance, he said, “The TMC will do well, but all seats might not go to them this time."

It’s clear that he is not happy.

Advertisement

STILL NOT SAFE: MAITY FAMILY

In 2021, the TMC was accused of causing widespread post-poll violence. The matter was taken to court and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out an investigation in various cases. One such case was the death of Debabrata Maity.

Advertisement

It was alleged that Maity was killed by the TMC after election results. The court ordered a CBI probe and police protection for Maity’s family.

News18 went to Maity’s residence in Chillagram. While there was a police outpost outside their house, there were no policemen there. The family alleged they don’t stay for 24 hours.

Maity’s son Ranajit said, “Whatever happened to my father should not happen to anyone. That’s why we will vote in the panchayat elections. Adhikary looks after us, but the police are always not there. We have told local thana, but nothing much happens. We are still scared."

Ranajit also pointed out that there was an attempt to attack his brother a month ago. “They were following me with a knife, we are still not safe," said the brother.

TMC VS BJP

While Nandigram has not seen much violence so far, both the TMC and BJP are in campaign mode for the panchayat elections.

A local party office News18 visited saw new TMC generation leaders busy with the election work. Amid banners and festoons, discussions for a meeting were on.

Bappaditya Garg, block president, told News18: “This will be a vote for Banerjee’s development schemes. Suvendu Adhikary is an MLA who brought “load-shedding". We will show them that Nandigram will always be with the TMC."

No ticket for Sufian will not be a problem, says another young worker. “The seniors are guiding us. We are together in the fight. ‘Khela Hobe’, you will only see green on result day."

The roads of Nandigram have ‘Khela Hobe’ banners on one side and Adhikary’s on the other.

The BJP office, too, is buzzing with activity. Proloy Pal, BJP Vice-President of East Medinipur, told News18: “In 2021, the TMC had said Mamata will win, did she? There is something about Adhikary. He is present with every voter. We are confident that we will win a minimum 12 panchayats. Adhikary is our leader."

At Birulia Bazar, the place where Banerjee got injured in 2021, voters are quiet about their choice. Sampa Basak, a woman riding a cycle, tells News18: “Didi has given Kanyashree, Lakhi Bhandar and other benefits, so we are with Didi, but Dada, too, is really strong."