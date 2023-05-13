Constituency No.137 Pavagada (Pavgada) (ಪಾವಗಡ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Tumkur (ತುಮಕೂರು) district of Karnataka. Pavagada is part of Chitradurga (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Pavgada) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pavagada election result and you can click here for compact election results of Pavagada and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 137. Pavagada Assembly constituency in Karnataka.
Demographic profile:
Pavagada Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.08% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 16.48%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.14%, according the Census of India, 2011.
In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,720 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 99,935 were male and 94,781 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.
The electorate gender ratio in Pavagada in 2023 is 948 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.
In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,94,720 eligible electors, of which 1,01,109 were male, 96,136 female and 5 electors of the third gender.
In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,168 eligible electors, of which 95,188 were male, 90,980 female and 0 voters of the third gender.
In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,77,365 eligible electors, of which 90,377 were male, 86,988 female and 0 electors of the third gender.
The number of service voters in Pavagada in 2018 was 67. In 2013, there were 47 service voters registered in the constituency and 36 in 2008.
Past winners / MLAs:
In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Venkataramanappa of INC won in this seat defeating K M Thimmarayappa of INC by a margin of 409 which was 0.25% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 44.79% in 2018 in this seat.
In 2013, K M Thimmarayappa of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating H.V.Venkatesh of INC by a margin of 4,863 votes which was 3.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 47.25% in the seat.
In the 2008 elections, Venkataramanappa of IND won this seat beating K.M. Thimmarayappa of JDS by a margin of 14,313 votes which was 11.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 33.98% in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 137. Pavagada Assembly segment of the 18. Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency. A Narayanaswamy of BJP won the Chitradurga Parliament seat defeating B N Chandrappa of INC.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chitradurga Parliament seat.
In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the ChitradurgaLok Sabha seat.
Number of contestants:
A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 12 in 2009.
Contesting candidates in Pavagada:
The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Pavagada are: T Hanumantharaya (BSP); Srinivasapurada Srinivasa Babu (IND); Neralakunte Nagendrakumar (KRJPP); Narasimharaju C N (KRS); Nagarajappa (IND); N Ramanjinappa (AAP); Krishna Naik (BJP); K M Thimmarayappa (JDS); H V Venkatesh (INC); Govindappa V (IND); B T Ramasubbaiah (BBK)..
Voter turnout:
According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 87.41%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 82.61%, while it was 78.12% in 2013 and 73.1% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 4.8% compared to the 2018 turnout.
Poll dates:
Pavagada went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Extent of Pavagada constituency:
Assembly constituency No.137. Pavagada comprises of the following areas of Tumkur district of Karnataka:
A total of 1 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Pavagada constituency, which are: Challakere. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Sri Sathya Sai & Anantapuramu District of Andhra Pradesh.
Map location of Pavagada:
The geographic coordinates of Pavagada is: 14°09’35.6"N 77°14’53.5"E.
Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Pavagada
List of candidates contesting from Pavagada Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):
Candidate name: T Hanumantharaya
Party: BSP
Profession: Social Service
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 42
Total assets: Rs 29500
Liabilities: Rs 3.6 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 29500
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Srinivasapurada Srinivasa Babu
Party: IND
Profession: Daily wages
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Age: 38
Total assets: Rs 31500
Liabilities: Rs 73000
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 31500
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Neralakunte Nagendrakumar
Party: KRJPP
Profession: Agriculture Labor & Realestate Agent
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 38
Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore
Liabilities: Rs 41 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 86.5 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 35 lakh
Self income: Rs 8.5 lakh
Total income: Rs 8.5 lakh
Candidate name: Narasimharaju C N
Party: KRS
Profession: Own Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 33
Total assets: Rs 3.2 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 66000
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 3.2 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Nagarajappa
Party: IND
Profession: Social Worker
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Illiterate
Age: 52
Total assets: Rs 0
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 0
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: N Ramanjinappa
Party: AAP
Profession: Agriculture and Self Employed
Number of criminal cases: 3
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 53
Total assets: Rs 6.1 crore
Liabilities: Rs 4 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 45.4 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 5.7 crore
Self income: Rs 4.2 lakh
Total income: Rs 4.2 lakh
Candidate name: Krishna Naik
Party: BJP
Profession: Lawyer
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Age: 49
Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore
Liabilities: Rs 13.2 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 65.1 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 58 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: K M Thimmarayappa
Party: JDS
Profession: Labour and Social Service
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 65
Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore
Liabilities: Rs 41 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh
Self income: Rs 10.7 lakh
Total income: Rs 23.1 lakh
Candidate name: H V Venkatesh
Party: INC
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Age: 46
Total assets: Rs 22.3 crore
Liabilities: Rs 6.6 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 3.9 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 18.4 crore
Self income: Rs 76.3 lakh
Total income: Rs 1.8 crore
Candidate name: Govindappa V
Party: IND
Profession: Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 45
Total assets: Rs 7.7 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 5 lakh
Self income: Rs 25000
Total income: Rs 25000
Candidate name: B T Ramasubbaiah
Party: BBK
Profession: Social Worker
Number of criminal cases: 1
Education: Graduate
Age: 61
Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 1.2 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0.