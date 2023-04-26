‘People Have Made Up Their Mind’: HD Kumaraswamy on JDS Chances in Karnataka Polls, Amit Shah

In this Karnataka election, the Congress and BJP have been making moves to checkmate the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS), which has helped both parties come to power while keeping the hot seat of the chief minister with the regional party. This time around, the JDS also has changed its tack. Not only have they decided to start their election campaign six months ahead of the date of elections but also appeal to people to give the JDS a chance to form the government with a single majority and not give the power to rule Karnataka to their former allies BJP and Congress.

Advertisement

Efforts are being made to weaken the presence of the JDS in the Old Mysore region as the two-time “kingmaker" party has been battling with internal feuds, defections, and struggling to retain its identity and relevance.

In this background, the JDS has been trying two new experiments, one is to allow young and new faces to contest elections; second to become the go-to party for those who are unhappy in the BJP and Congress. Many of these leaders, who joined the JDS, are popular leaders who have the strength for the seat they were seeking a ticket from.

Not only did the JDS have to battle with the internal strife within the family, but it also has its party patriarch HD Deve Gowda hitting the roads to campaign for the party at the age of 90.

Amid HD Kumaraswamy making all the important decisions from ticket distribution to who should be the face of the party, the JDS also had to handle a very sensitive issue where Bhavani Revanna declared herself as the party’s candidate from the Hassan seat.

Advertisement

Kumarswamy has fielded his son Nikhil from the Ramanagara while he is contesting from Channapatna against BJP’s CP Yogeshwar. Yogeshwar was the MLA of the seat until he lost to HDK in the previous election. This time, the BJP leader is looking at defeating the former CM and making his mark as well.

News18 spoke to HD Kumaraswamy while he was campaigning in Mysuru on the prospects of the party and what role the JDS will play if there is a hung assembly.

Advertisement

Excerpts of the interview

Q: How do you see the prospects of the JDS this time?

A: This time, people have already decided to choose the JDS because of ‘Pancharatna’ promises have impressed people. People are tired of BJP and Congress’ behaviour.

Q: Amit Shah said voting for the JDS means voting for the Congress, how do you respond?

A: Amit Shah can make any statement a hundred times, it will not make a difference.

Advertisement

Q: Are you going to be king or kingmaker?

A: People have made up their minds in favour of the JDS. They will bless us and let us run the government alone.

Q: You spoke about Deve Gowda coming out to campaign despite his age. Is this the way to try and save the party?

A: Even though age does not permit Deve Gowda, he has decided to come out and campaign and win the hearts of people. People will vote for us.

Advertisement

Q: In case of a hung assembly, will you choose the BJP or the Congress?

A: That case will not arise.

Read all the Latest Politics News here