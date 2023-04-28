People Will Give Befitting Reply to Cong: Anurag Thakur Over Kharge's 'Snake' Barb at Modi

There was a competition within the Congress in abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur claimed on Friday and asserted the party will get a befitting reply from the people.

Interacting with reporters here, Thakur said elections should be fought on issues and one should not resort to personal attacks and abuses. He was responding to questions over Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s “poisonous snake" barb at the prime minister during a poll rally in Karnataka.

The senior BJP leader alleged that the Congress was restless after successive electoral losses and hence was resorting to such low level against Prime Minister Modi.

Advertisement

Thakur recalled that Sonia Gandhi had described Modi as “maut ka saudagar" (merchant of death), and other leaders had referred to him as “neech" (a low-level person) and mocked his origins as a tea seller.

“There is no dearth of people in the Congress wishing death to Modi and those willing to dig his grave. People have given the Congress a befitting reply earlier and they will do so again," the minister said while exuding confidence that the BJP will win in Karnataka again.

.

Read all the Latest News here