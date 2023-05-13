Constituency No.210 Periyapatna (Periyapatna) (ಪಿರಿಯಾಪಟ್ಟಣ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Mysore (ಮೈಸೂರು) district of Karnataka. Periyapatna is part of Mysore (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Periyapatna) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Periyapatna election result and you can click here for compact election results of Periyapatna and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 210. Periyapatna Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Periyapatna Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.2% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 7.7%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.79%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,77,072 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 89,518 were male and 87,551 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Periyapatna in 2023 is 978 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,77,072 eligible electors, of which 91,276 were male, 89,184 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,62,480 eligible electors, of which 83,343 were male, 79,137 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,47,995 eligible electors, of which 75,689 were male, 72,306 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Periyapatna in 2018 was 49. In 2013, there were 83 service voters registered in the constituency and 58 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, K Mahadeva of JDS won in this seat defeating K. Venkatesh of JDS by a margin of 7,493 which was 4.81% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 49.94% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, K Venkatesh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating K.Mahadev of JDS by a margin of 2,088 votes which was 1.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.52% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, K Venkatesh of INC won this seat beating K. Mahadeva of JDS by a margin of 879 votes which was 0.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 32.77% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 210. Periyapatna Assembly segment of the 21. Mysore Lok Sabha constituency. Prathap Simha of BJP won the Mysore Parliament seat defeating C.H.Vijayashankar of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mysore Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the MysoreLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 7 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Periyapatna:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Periyapatna are: Subramanya B S (IND); Rajashekhar Doddanna (AAP); R Tunga Srinivas (IND); Pradeepa C S (BSP); Naveenkumar P S (UPP); Kiran Haradur (IND); K Venkatesh (INC); K Mahadeva (JDS); Gurumurthy Joganahalli (KRS); C H Vijaya Shankar (BJP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 84.42%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 86.31%, while it was 83.89% in 2013 and 79.31% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.89% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Periyapatna went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Periyapatna constituency:

Assembly constituency No.210. Periyapatna comprises of the following areas of Mysore district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Periyapatna constituency, which are: Madikeri, Arkalgud, Krishnarajanagara, Hunasuru, Virajpet. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Periyapatna:

The geographic coordinates of Periyapatna is: 12°24’18.0"N 76°04’42.6"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Periyapatna

List of candidates contesting from Periyapatna Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Subramanya B S

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 55 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 84000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 45 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 5.2 lakh

Candidate name: Rajashekhar Doddanna

Party: AAP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 3.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 17.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 50.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.7 crore

Self income: Rs 3.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.3 lakh

Candidate name: R Tunga Srinivas

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 10.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10000

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pradeepa C S

Party: BSP

Profession: Small Business, Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 70515

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 70515

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Naveenkumar P S

Party: UPP

Profession: Daily wage

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 27

Total assets: Rs 81063

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 81063

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kiran Haradur

Party: IND

Profession: Social work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 25

Total assets: Rs 37858

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 37858

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K Venkatesh

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture , Entrepreneurship & Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 75

Total assets: Rs 18.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 15.1 crore

Self income: Rs 9.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 53.7 lakh

Candidate name: K Mahadeva

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture & Social Service / worker & Daily wages

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 68

Total assets: Rs 4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.3 crore

Self income: Rs 19.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 24.8 lakh

Candidate name: Gurumurthy Joganahalli

Party: KRS

Profession: Agriculture & Social Services

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 72

Total assets: Rs 34.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 30.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: C H Vijaya Shankar

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 66

Total assets: Rs 6.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 4 crore

Self income: Rs 9.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 21.7 lakh.