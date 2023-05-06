Trends :GT vs LSGRR vs SRHManipur VIolenceKarnataka Elections
PM Holds Roadshow Ahead of Public Meeting in Tumakuru

The Prime Minister waved at the crowd that cheered him with chants of 'Modi-Modi'

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 00:03 IST

Karnataka, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took out a roadshow in Tumakuru ahead of his public meeting here.

Soon after landing at the helipad here, he rode on his bullet-proof car standing on the running board.

Modi waved at the crowd that cheered him with chants of ‘Modi-Modi’.

The entire stretch was decked up with BJP flags, festoons and Modi’s posters.

Karnataka goes to the polls on May 10 with the results set to be declared on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

