PM Modi Begins K'taka Rally with 'Bajrang Bali Ki Jai' Chant After Cong Promises to Ban Bajrang Dal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday began his speech with ‘Bajrang Bali’ chants a day after Congress promised to ban Bajrang Dal if it comes to power in Karnataka after assembly elections.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came during a poll rally in Mudbidri, Karnataka.

After ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogan, PM Modi said,"Bajrang Bali Ki" and the crowd responded with “jai".

The Congress on Tuesday promised a ban on Bajrang Dal in its Karnataka election manifesto, a move denounced by the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who alleged that the opposition party which had “locked up" Lord Ram now wanted to target Lord Hanuman’s devotees.

The Prime Minister said the whole politics of Congress is based on a “divide and rule" policy.

“We want to make Karnataka number one. BJP wants to create modern infrastructure in Karnataka and make Karnataka a manufacturing powerhouse. Congress is asking for your votes because one of its leaders is going to retire. Congress want to reverse the decisions of the BJP government’s good works for Karnataka," the PM said.

“If there prevails peace in society, Congress can not sit with peace. If there is happening progress and development in the country, Congress can not tolerate this… The whole politics of Congress is based on the ‘Divide and Rule’ Policy. Karnataka itself has been a witness to this dangerous face of Congress," he said.

PM Modi accused Congress of protecting those behind terrorism. “Congress saves bosses of terror. In Rajasthan, more than 50 people were killed in the bomb blast. But their police did such work that all the blast accused get free from jail," he said.

“People who were arrested in terrorism conspiracy in Karnataka. Congress comes to their rescue. Congress also withdraws cases registerd against anti-nationals and releases them," he added.

The PM also said Congress insults Indian Army and defame the country in the world.

