Karnataka: PM Modi Dials Former Minister KS Eshwarappa, Lauds Him for 'Commitment to BJP'

K S Eshwarappa, a former minister and sitting legislator, who recently announced his retirement from electoral politics, was called up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was lauded for his “commitment to BJP". The development comes just days ahead of assembly elections in Karnataka on May 10.

Eshwarappa’s son’s candidature was passed over for the Shivamogga Assembly seat in poll-bound Karnataka recently. Eshwarappa also shared a video of him talking to Modi in a phone call.

In the video, the Prime Minister is heard saying, “You have demonstrated your commitment to the party. I am very happy with you. So, I decided to talk to you." Modi is also heard saying that he will meet him whenever he visits poll-bound Karnataka. In reply, Eshwarappa told the PM that the BJP will win the upcoming election.

According to PTI, Eshwarappa later addressed the media on Friday, and said, “I had no clue even in my dream that the Prime Minister will call me. His phone call has inspired me. We will win the election in the Shivamogga city. We will also make every effort to form the BJP government in Karnataka."

The former minister also said that when BJP president J P Nadda and general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh called him with a request to retire from electoral politics, he did not have a second thought and quickly made his decision public.

Eshwarappa, a former Deputy Chief Minister, had recently conveyed to the BJP central leadership his wish to retire from electoral politics. The five-time MLA from the constituency, however, is said to have sought the ticket for his son K E Kantesh from the segment.

The party, though, has given the ticket to Channabasappa overlooking the senior leader’s request.

Eshwarappa had stepped down as Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister in April 2022 after a contractor Santosh Patil died by suicide accusing him of collecting 40 per cent commission on public works in Belagavi. A probe later gave him a clean chit.

