Karnataka Polls: PM Modi Accuses Cong of Supporting Terrorism by Trying to Ban 'The Kerala Story'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday mentioned ‘The Kerala Story’ movie while addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka’s Ballari and said the film has exposed how terrorism is corroding Kerala. He also said that Congress is defending terrorism by trying to ban this film.

“BJP has always been tough on terrorism. But whenever there is an action taken against terrorism, Congress develops stomachache. Terrorism is anti-human and regressive. But to save its own vote bank, Congress has kneeled down before terrorism. Can it protect Karnataka?" said PM Modi.

“Terrorism has taken a new form now. Apart from using weapons and bombs, they are working towards making society hollow from the inside out. ‘The Kerala Story’ movie has exposed this new face of terrorism. The movie sheds light on how terrorism is corroding the society of Kerala. And now, Congress is supporting those elements who are defending terrorism by trying to ban this film," he added.

PM Modi further alleged that Congress is kneeling before terrorists for vote bank politics and has made a back-door deal with extremist followers and supporters of extremism.

‘The Kerala Story’, a movie about Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to ISIS and other Islamic war zones in 2018-2019, has stirred a political commotion.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the makers of the movie for taking up the Sangh Parivar propaganda of projecting the state as a centre of religious extremism by raising the issue of ‘love jihad’. The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala also claimed that the film was “BJP sponsored" and aimed to divide people and create animosity among them in the state.

The BJP, however, has extended support to the film, claiming that recruitment into the Islamic State (IS) terror outfit from Kerala cannot be denied.

