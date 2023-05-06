PM Modi Shares Video of Massive Bengaluru Roadshow, Thanks Crowd for 'Overwhelming' Support | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday intensified his campaigning for next week’s Assembly election with a massive roadshow in Bengaluru and two public rallies at Badami in Bagalkote district and Haveri.

With just four days to go for the Karnataka assembly polls, Modi held a massive roadshow from Someshwar Bhavan RBI Ground in Bengaluru South to Malleshwaram’s Sankey Tank. In an over four-minute video montage tweeted by the Prime Minister himself captioned “Here is why today was so special in Bengaluru", crowds can be seen holding hoardings and giving him a warm welcome. The video features footage of the Prime Minister waving at crowds during his roadshow while riding in his bullet-proof car.

During the three-hour roadshow, Prime Minister Modi covered about a dozen assembly segments in south and central Bengaluru, waving at large crowds gathered on both sides of the route.

Following the roadshow, he addressed a rally in Badami and expressed his belief that it is the people who are contesting the Karnataka elections on behalf of the BJP, given the overwhelming response he received in Bengaluru. Modi also expressed gratitude for the “unparalleled" love and affection he received from the people of Bengaluru.

Modi remarked that the enthusiastic response he received during his Bengaluru roadshow convinced him that the people of Karnataka are the ones contesting the Assembly polls on behalf of the BJP.

Launching a scathing attack against Congress he said, “Congress people in Karnataka are spreading lies. All their lies have flown away in BJP’s storm. Those who feel that Congress still has something left, please come and see here (in Karnataka). Every citizen of Karnataka is aware of the Congress’ appeasement and ‘taalabandi’ (ban) policies."

During a public meeting in Haveri, Modi claimed that OBCs, Lingayats, and other communities are upset about Congress’ top leaders’ abuse, and their frustration has now transformed into a commitment to bring BJP back to power in the state with a full majority.

He said that while Congress ruled the country and state for decades after Independence, BJP’s “double-engine" government has been in power for just three and a half years under the leadership of former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and current CM Basavaraj Bommai. The prime minister praised the “double-engine" government’s progress in such a short period, particularly in Haveri district.

Modi stated that Congress could have done developmental work during their tenure but did “nothing," and that the party stands for total corruption, scams, 85% commission, appeasement, surrendering to terror, and “divide and rule" policy.

The prime minister will hold another roadshow on Sunday morning.

The Congress slammed the Prime Minister’s 26-km roadshow in Bengaluru and alleged ambulances were stuck on roads due to the chaos caused by the roadshow. “Ambulances stuck, chaos on road! “If the PM has any shame left or even an iota of concern for the people of Bengaluru, he would immediately cancel part 2 of the #40km40percent roadshow tomorrow. But we all know that all he cares for is his Grand Tamasha," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, “Jawans have been martyred, Wrestlers are protesting, Manipur is burning And all the Prime Minister can think of is rallying to save the BJP from a humiliating defeat in Karnataka. Pathetic priorities!"

(With inputs from PTI)

