PM Narendra Modi To Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP's Star Campaigners In Karnataka

As the May 10 elections in Karnataka approach, the political parties have started undertaking door-to-door campaigns, roadshows and rallies in various constituencies of the state. Now, to give the much-needed momentum to the campaign, a 98-member group of central Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership, including Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan as well as the party’s national president JP Nadda, will visit all 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 150 state leaders will also participate in the campaign. The two-day heightened campaign efforts will be followed by a series of high-powered political rallies and road shows by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath this weekend.

Let’s take a quick rundown on their campaigning schedules in the poll-bound state.

Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit, started his campaigning on Sunday and visited Chamundeshwari Devi Temple and held a roadshow in Hassan on Monday. On April 25, Shah addressed public rallies at Teradal in Bagalkot, Devarhippargi in Vijayapura, and Yadagiri. He will also participate in a roadshow in Yadagiri.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address four election rallies on Wednesday, April 29, May 5 and May 7. Union Minister Smriti Irani will address eight rallies between April 25 and May 6.

Yogi Adityanath, who is among the list of star campaigners of the ruling party, will be addressing his first rally on Wednesday. According to the schedule, the Uttar Pradesh CM will campaign in Mandya and Vijayapura during the state visit. He will address a mega rally for party candidate Ashok Jayaram. At 3 pm, he will address a public meeting in Basavanabagewadi for the party candidate SK Bellubbi, followed by a rally at Indi in Vijayapura district for Kasagouda Biradar.

According to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, PM Modi will start his campaign from Belgavi. He will visit Chikodi, Kittur, and Kudachi in the Belagavi district. The Prime Minister will also visit Uttara Kannada district. The PM will also visit the poll-bound State on May 3.

A total of 3,044 nominations were in the order stated by the Election Commission and the last date for withdrawal of the candidature was April 24. The result of the assembly polls will be declared on May 13.

