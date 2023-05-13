Live election result status of key candidate Preetham J Gowda of BJP contesting from Hassan Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Preetham J Gowda has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Preetham Gowda won the Hassan seat in the 2018 elections after defeating HS Prakash of the JDS in the Deve Gowda stronghold. The Hassan seat witnessed political and family drama when Deve Gowda’s daughter-in-law Bhavani Revanna announced that she would contest as a JDS candidate, but was eventually denied a ticket. Preetham Gowda is confident of retaining the seat for the BJP against JDS’s HS Swaroop, having defeated his father in the previous election. The Congress has fielded Banavasi Rangaswamy from the seat.

Preetham J Gowda is a BJP candidate from Hassan constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Preetham J Gowda’s educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional and is 41 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 53.1 crore which includes Rs 7.7 crore in moveable assets and Rs 45.4 crore as immovable assets. His total declared income is Rs 2.5 crore of which Rs 1.3 crore is self income. Preetham J Gowda’s has total liabilities of Rs 21.8 crore.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Hassan are: Preetham J Gowda (BJP), H B Mallaiah (BSP), A T Yogish (AAP), B K Rangaswamy (INC), H P Swaroop (JDS), Ramesh V (KRS), Swaroop B M (PMP), R G Sathish (IND), H V Swamy (IND)

