Two-term MLA from Chittapur, Priyank Kharge is the Congress candidate from Chittapur in Kalaburgi district of Karnataka. He is eyeing a hat-trick in this high-stakes seat. The son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyank is facing a tough fight as the BJP has decided to pull all stops to ensure the defeat of this two-time minister. Kharge had also been served a show cause notice by the Election Commission for his ‘nalayak’ comment against PM Narendra Modi. Kharge Jr is facing BJP’s young firebrand leader Manikanta Rathod this election.

Priyank Kharge is a INC candidate from Chittapur constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Priyank Kharge’s educational qualifications are: 10th Pass and is 44 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 16.8 crore which includes Rs 6.2 crore in moveable assets and Rs 10.6 crore as immovable assets. His total declared income is Rs 32 lakh of which Rs 28.3 lakh is self income. Priyank Kharge’s has total liabilities of Rs 28.8 lakh.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Chittapur are: Jagadish S Sagar (AAP), Priyank Kharge (INC), Manikanta Rathod (BJP), Sharanu P Sugur (BSP), Dr Subhaschandra Rathod (JDS), Mallikarjun S H Pujari (KRS), Raju Hadnoor (IND)

