Priyanka Gandhi to Sound Cong Poll Bugle in MP Next Month: Party Leader

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kick off the Congress’ campaign for the year-end Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls from Jabalpur next month, a party functionary has said.

The last Assembly elections in MP were held on November 28, 2013.

“Priyanka ji will launch the party’s campaign and ‘Sankalp 2023’ on June 12 here," Jabalpur mayor and Congress’ city chief Jagat Bahadur Singh told PTI on Saturday.

The Congress general secretary will hold a 2-km roadshow in the city and address a rally, Singh said.

“We are expecting a crowd of 1.5 to 2 lakh. For this we are going to hold meetings of leaders in the Mahakoshal area shortly," Singh said.

Her final programme will be out in three or four days, he said. “She is coming to Jabalpur on June 12 for sure. I have been informed about it and asked by the state leadership to make preparations for it," he said.

People in the Mahakoshal area (Jabalpur division having eight districts) feel neglected by the BJP, said the Congress leader. “We did well (last time) in the area. This time around we are going to sweep elections in the region," he said.

The last MP polls threw up a hung Assembly, with the Congress emerging as the largest party with 114 seats in the 230-member House. The BJP won 109 seats.

The Congress formed a coalition government under Kamal Nath, but it fell in March 2020 after several MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia walked out and joined the BJP, paving the way for Shivraj Singh Chouhan to return as chief minister.

