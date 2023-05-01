Promises to Keep…: Here’s What BJP’s Manifesto Offers to K’taka Farmers, Youth, Students, Women & Kids

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka elections.

The BJP said it would provide three free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families — one each during the months of ‘Yugadi’, ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ and ‘Deepavali’.

“We will implement the UCC in Karnataka based on the recommendations given by a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose," according to the manifesto. “We will set up an ‘Atal Aahara Kendra’ in every ward of every municipal corporation in the State to provide affordable, quality and healthy food across the State."

It also promised to launch the ‘Poshane’ scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half litre ‘Nandini’ milk every day and five kg ‘Shri Anna - siri dhanya’ through monthly ration kits.

A look at the promises for farmers, the poor, women, children, students and youth:

12 PROMISES FOR FARMERS





1,000 Farmer Producer Organisations, including 200 Fishery FPOs, in 5 years Bhagirathi Shapatha: A comprehensive irrigation system by completing all irrigation projects like Bhadra, Upper Krishna, Kalasa Bhaduri, in a timebound manner. Ensuring 100% coverage of all existing lift irrigation projects with Field Irrigation Channels (FIC).Implementing the Israeli model of drip irrigation while leveraging the PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana for last-mile delivery of water to farms. Rs 30,000-Crore K-Agri Fund: To set up micro-cold storage facilities, along the lines of the Nandini model, and agro processing unitsat all Gram Panchayats through PPP model under the Krishika Bandhu scheme; modernisation and digitisation of APMCs; affordable farm mechanisation infrastructure; 5 new agro industry clusters and 3 new food processing parks. Cold storage facilities near airports and sea ports for convenient storage and distribution. Dairy farming: Increase the incentive provided to dairy farmers to Rs 7 per litre; mobile veterinary clinics to provide emergency treatment for wounded and sick animals in every taluka. Sri Sampada through Sri Anna Mission: To create an ecosystem for millets; increase subsidies for millet cultivation from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per hectare under the Raitha Siri Scheme for millet farmers. Five modern millet processing units (grader, dehuller and destoner) in all millet intensive areas. State branding for Ragi and Jowar produced in the state to be internationally recognised.





Free transport of agricultural, horticultural and dairy products up to 50 kg from villages to urban markets. Mission Kadalamakkalu to be launched for fishermen to ensure creation of a comprehensive support system to enhance production, processing and export of fishery products. 80% subsidy to farmers to utilise solar pumpsets under the Kusum scheme. Rs 500-crore Saavayava Krishi Mission and the Karnataka Organics brand for setting up outlets at key tourist sites and state capitals nationwide. A food testing laboratory in every district to facilitate faster certification and grading of food products and farm produce. A ‘Price Stabilisation Fund’ of Rs 1,000 crore to protect agriculture and horticulture produce from price fluctuations in the market.

7 PROMISES FOR THE POOR





Three free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families annually; one each during the months of Yugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali. Expansion of the ‘Multi-Storey Housing Scheme’ to include all major cities of Karnataka with a target of constructing five lakh houses for the urban poor. ‘Atal Aahara Kendra’ in every ward of every municipal corporation in the state to provide affordable, quality and healthy food across the state with special focus for delivery boys, cab, auto drivers and unorganised workers. ‘Poshane’ scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half litre Nandini milk every day and 5 kg Shri Anna - Siri Dhanya through monthly ration kits. ‘Sarvarigu Sooru Yojane’ under which the Revenue Department to identify and distribute 10 lakh housing sites across the state to the siteless/homeless beneficiaries. 10 lakh houses in 5 years with state government assistance up to Rs 5 lakh. Eradication of manual scavenging through mechanisation and adoption of the Singapore model on a pilot basis in cities like Tumakuru and Hubbali­ Dharwad.

4 PROMISES FOR STUDENTS





Triple the budget allocation for education to 6% of GSDP to ensure quality education for every student in the state, as per NEP guidelines. ‘Pre-Kshana Mission’ (Pre-primary Shikshana) to ensure that every child in pre-primary and primary school will have achieved foundational literacy and numeracy by 2025. Under this Mission, the plan is to all 65,911 existing Anganwadis to the new-generation ‘Saksham Anganwadis’ and upskill all qualified Anganwadi workers to become Academic Resource Persons (ARPs) that would enable them to teach preschool students. One Karnataka Institute of Technology (KIT), on the lines of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) in every district. Visvesvaraya Vidya Yojane under which the state government will partner with eminent individuals and institutions for holistic upgradation of government schools to top class standards.

6 PROMISES FOR WOMEN AND CHILDREN





Industrial clusters in every district, with a dedicated revolving fund of 1500 crore as Viability Gap Funding for women-led enterprises in those clusters. Hostels for working women and female students in Hubli, Belagavi, Kalaburgi, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Tumakuru and Davangere in PPP model. ‘Suraksha Janani Bharavase Kit’ for every pregnant woman which includes six nutritional kits & financial assistance, worth Rs 21,000. Increase in the pension for widows from the current Rs 800 to Rs 2,000 per month. Shishu Viharas in all industrial clusters and construction sites through a PPP model. ‘Onake Obavva Samajika Nyaya Nidhi: The scheme to match a deposit of up to Rs 10,000 on 5-year fixed deposits made under the scheme by women of SC, ST households.

5 PROMISES FOR THE YOUTH



‘Samanvaya’ to foster collaborations between SMEs and Ills, generating a dynamic ecosystem of education and employment for talented young professionals. Career support for aspirational youth by providing financial incentives for students to pursue coaching for IAS/KAS/Banking/ Government jobs; waiving bus ticket charges for all candidates travelling to Public Service Commission examinations. A seed capital of Rs 10 lakh to one youth SHG from all Gram Panchayats of the state to fund their own start-up under the Swami Vivekananda Yuvashakti Yojane. To transform Karnataka into a global sports power by encouraging athletes and creating world class ecosystems by providing sports persons from Karnataka, participating in National and International events with financial aid and quality training for the same. Establishing 7 international-grade multi-sports arena equipped with residential and training facilities, with one arena in each zone including a hockey stadium in Kodagu. Kabaddi training centres ‘Svadeshi Kride‘ and provide kabaddi mats in all taluk centres. Additionally, the National Centre for Excellence for Kabaddi will be set up in Karnataka.

