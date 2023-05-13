Constituency No.206 Puttur (ಪುತ್ತೂರು) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Coastal Karnataka region (ಕರಾವಳಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Dakshina Kannada (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕನ್ನಡ) district of Karnataka. Puttur is part of Dakshina Kannada (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Puttur election result and you can click here for compact election results of Puttur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 206. Puttur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Puttur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.51% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 7.21%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,97,987 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 98,990 were male and 98,996 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Puttur in 2023 is 1000 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,97,987 eligible electors, of which 1,00,683 were male, 1,01,265 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,79,600 eligible electors, of which 91,396 were male, 88,204 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,61,183 eligible electors, of which 82,174 were male, 79,009 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Puttur in 2018 was 64. In 2013, there were 158 service voters registered in the constituency and 147 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Sanjeeva Matandoor of BJP won in this seat defeating Shakunthala.T. Shetty of BJP by a margin of 19,477 which was 11.71% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.17% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Shakuntala T Shetty of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Sanjeeva Matandoor of BJP by a margin of 4,289 votes which was 3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.46% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Mallika Prasada of BJP won this seat beating Bondala Jagannatha Shetty of INC by a margin of 1,425 votes which was 1.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.77% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 206. Puttur Assembly segment of the 17. Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency. Nalin Kumar Kateel of BJP won the Dakshina Kannada Parliament seat defeating Mithun M Rai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dakshina Kannada Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dakshina KannadaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 6 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Puttur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Puttur are: Shaffi Bellare (SDPI); Dr B K Vishukumar Gowda (AAP); Divyaprabha Gowda (JDS); Ashok Kumar Rai (INC); Asha Thimmappa (BJP); Arun Kumar Puthila (IND); Ivan Ferao P (KRS); Sundara Koila (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 80.02%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 82.47%, while it was 79.54% in 2013 and 76.6% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.45% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Puttur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Puttur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.206. Puttur comprises of the following areas of Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka:

A total of 3 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Puttur constituency, which are: Bantval, Belthangady, Sullia. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Kasaragod District of Kerala.

Map location of Puttur:

The geographic coordinates of Puttur is: 12°43’16.7"N 75°12’38.5"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Puttur

List of candidates contesting from Puttur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shaffi Bellare

Party: SDPI

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 1.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr B K Vishukumar Gowda

Party: AAP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 54.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4.1 crore

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.6 lakh

Candidate name: Divyaprabha Gowda

Party: JDS

Profession: Housewife and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 3.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 39.3 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ashok Kumar Rai

Party: INC

Profession: Farming and Industry

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 42.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 56.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 37.9 crore

Self income: Rs 1.2 crore

Total income: Rs 1.3 crore

Candidate name: Asha Thimmappa

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 65

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 9 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 46.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 98 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 13.5 lakh

Candidate name: Arun Kumar Puthila

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and Bhagvan Vehicle Insurance Center

Number of criminal cases: 5

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 37.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 57.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 50 lakh

Self income: Rs 6.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.7 lakh

Candidate name: Ivan Ferao P

Party: KRS

Profession:

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education:

Age: 36

Total assets:

Liabilities:

Gender: Male

Moveable assets:

Immovable assets:

Self income:

Total income:

Candidate name: Sundara Koila

Party: IND

Profession:

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education:

Age: 50

Total assets:

Liabilities:

Gender: Male

Moveable assets:

Immovable assets:

Self income:

Total income: .