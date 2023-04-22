Trends :Sachin TendulkarSRH vs DCKarnataka ElectionsAmritpal Singh
Home » Elections » Rahul Gandhi to Embark on Two-day Visit to Karnataka on Sunday

Rahul Gandhi to Embark on Two-day Visit to Karnataka on Sunday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend a series of events during his visit to poll-bound Karnataka including a visit to temples. He will also participate in ‘Jana Samparka’ (public contact) and address people in Vijayapura at Shivaji Circle

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 21:28 IST

Bengaluru, India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will pay his obeisance to the Sangamanatha temple and the Aikya Linga during his two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka. (File Photo/PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will pay his obeisance to the Sangamanatha temple and the Aikya Linga during his two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka. (File Photo/PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in poll-bound Karnataka on a two-day visit starting Sunday, where he will attend a series of events including a visit to temples, interact with people and address the public, the Congress party said on Saturday.

According to his schedule, Gandhi will reach Hubballi at 10.30 AM and then he will fly to Kudala Sangama in Bagalkote by helicopter.

Kudala Sangama is an important pilgrimage of the Lingayat sect, one of the major dominant communities of Karnataka. The place has the Aikya Mantapa of the founder of the 12th century AD social reformer and the founder of the Lingayat sect Basaveshwara.

Advertisement

The Congress leader will pay his obeisance to the Sangamanatha temple and the Aikya Linga. He will also participate in the Basava Jayanti celebration organised by the Utsava Samiti of Basava Mantapa.

Gandhi will then participate in ‘Jana Samparka’ (public contact) and address people in Vijayapura at Shivaji Circle.

On Monday afternoon, the former Congress president will interact with sugarcane growers in Ramdurg in Belagavi. Further, he will travel to Gadag to take part in ‘Yuva Samvaad’ (interaction with youths). In the evening, he will hold a public meeting in Hangal in the Haveri district.

Gandhi will return to Hubballi in the night and then fly to Delhi. This will be Gandhi’s second visit to Karnataka within a week. He was in Kolar on April 16 to attend the ‘Jai Bharat’ programme.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: April 22, 2023, 21:28 IST
last updated: April 22, 2023, 21:28 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Looks Smoking Hot In New Photoshoot, The Diva Flaunts Her Toned Abs In The Sexy Pictures

+7PHOTOS

Inside Varun Dhawan's 36th Birthday Celebration: The Actor Celebrates With Wife Natasha And Friends, See Pics