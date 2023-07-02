Rahul to Sound Congress Poll Bugle in Telangana on July 2

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would sound the poll bugle of the party for the coming Assembly elections in Telangana by addressing a public meeting at Khammam on Sunday. Congress State Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s ‘padayatra’ would also conclude at the rally.

Gandhi would felicitate Vikramarka, who began his foot march near Adilabad, covering 1,360 km in 108 days as on Saturday, party sources said. At the meeting, former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy would formally join the Congress. Srinivas Reddy and ex-minister Jupally Krishna Rao recently announced their decision to join the party.

The victory of the Congress in recent Karnataka elections has given a boost to the party unit in neighbouring Telangana. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A Revanth Reddy has said the party would end the BRS rule in the state with the rally in Khammam.