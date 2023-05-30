What Ashok Gehlot Said When Reporters Asked Him About Plan on Sachin Pilot: 'If You Remain Loyal...'

If Sachin Pilot is in the party then why won’t he work with us, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday told reporters when they tried to enquire about Congress’ stand on CM’s bete noire.

“The position is not important for me, I have been the chief minister thrice. Today it’s my duty to do the work that the high command wants, which is to win the election. You win trust by giving trust. If everyone will walk together then our government will return to power. If you will remain loyal to the party then as Sonia Gandhi had said in the Convention that the one who keeps patience gets chance someday," Gehlot said.

The statement comes amid reports of “core issues" between Gehlot and dissident leader Sachin Pilot remaining unresolved, despite Congress projecting unity to take on the BJP in the assembly polls.

The Congress on Monday said the two leaders have agreed to the party’s “proposal" and will fight the upcoming assembly elections unitedly, having left all issues to be resolved by the high command.

News agency PTI, however, quoted their sources as saying Monday’s meeting of Gehlot and Pilot with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi did not result in any resolution of the “core issues" between the two Rajasthan bigwigs.

They also said Kharge and Rahul Gandhi first met Gehlot for two hours and then met Pilot separately after which all the leaders posed together for photographs at Kharge’s residence. Interestingly, despite the meeting being held in the same house, the leadership held discussions with Gehlot and Pilot separately.

Also, for the media bite outside Kharge’s 10 Rajaji Marg residence last night, while both Gehlot and Pilot walked out with general secretary organization K C Venugopal, they remained silent and did not speak to the media. Their body language also did not exude any bonhomie.

The meeting came close on the heels of Pilot’s “ultimatum" that he would launch a state-wide agitation if his three demands of the state government were not met by the end of this month. The sources close to Pilot said the demands that he has raised, especially with respect to the action against alleged corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje government, remain unresolved.

They said Pilot was firm on his demands, and post-meeting if the Gehlot government does not act on them, he would continue to press for the causes he has taken up. Pilot’s two other demands were reconstituting the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and making fresh appointments in it, and compensation for those affected by the cancellation of government recruitment exams following paper leaks.

Gehlot’s remarks that the party high command is strong and it will never offer any position to any leader or worker to pacify him, also created problems ahead of the meeting. On Gehlot’s swipe, leaders close to Pilot said it is not about seeking personal positions but the issue of corruption and paper leaks is far more important which needs to be resolved on priority.

The party on Monday sought to project that all was fine in its Rajasthan unit. Addressing reporters after the meeting at Kharge’s 10, Rajaji Marg, residence, Venugopal had said, “Both the leaders Ashok ji and Sachin ji agreed to the proposal on these things." Asked what proposal he was talking out, Venugopal had said, “Both have left it to the (party) high command." Gehlot and Pilot have been engaged in a power tussle since the Congress formed government in the state in 2018. In 2020, Pilot led a revolt against the Gehlot government after which he was removed from the posts of the party’s state unit president and deputy chief minister.

Last year, an attempt by the high command to effect a leadership change in Rajasthan had failed after Gehlot loyalists dug their heels in and did not allow a legislature party meeting to take place. Pilot had last month defied a warning from the party and went ahead with a day-long fast targeting Gehlot over his “inaction" on alleged corruption during the previous Raje government.

(With inputs from PTI)