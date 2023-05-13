Ramdurg Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.18 Ramdurg (ರಾಮದುರ್ಗ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Belgaum (ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ) district of Karnataka. Ramdurg is part of Belgaum (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ramdurg election result and you can click here for compact election results of Ramdurg and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 18. Ramdurg Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Ramdurg Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.81% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.38%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,97,637 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,01,020 were male and 96,605 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ramdurg in 2023 is 956 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,97,637 eligible electors, of which 1,02,362 were male, 98,206 female and 12 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,72,345 eligible electors, of which 89,941 were male, 82,400 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,50,553 eligible electors, of which 78,311 were male, 72,242 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ramdurg in 2018 was 417. In 2013, there were 427 service voters registered in the constituency and 361 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Mahadevappa Shivalingappa Yadawad of BJP won in this seat defeating Ashok Mahadevappa Pattan of BJP by a margin of 2,875 which was 1.9% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.17% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Ashok Mahadevappa Pattan of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Yadawad Shivalingappa Mahadevappa of BJP by a margin of 4,984 votes which was 3.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 32.76% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Ashok Mahadevappa Pattan of INC won this seat beating Mahadevppa Shivalingappa Yadawad of BJP by a margin of 384 votes which was 0.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.29% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 18. Ramdurg Assembly segment of the 2. Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency. Angadi Suresh Channabasappa of BJP won the Belgaum Parliament seat defeating Dr.Sadhunavar of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Belgaum Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BelgaumLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Ramdurg:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Ramdurg are: Sunanda Ningbasappa Hadpad (BSP); Shivappa Basappa Bakadi (IND); Prakash Mudhol (JDS); Malikjan Nadaf (AAP); Madhura Sudhir Siddankolla (IND); Ishwargouda Shivashankargouda Patil (IND); Ishwar Chikkanaragund (IND); Gurusiddappa Basalingappa Toggi (IND); Girish Bhimappa Munavalli (IND); Dadapeer Fakirsab Bikaji (IND); Chikkarevanna (BJP); Basappa Gurusiddappa Kumbar (KRS); Ashok Pattan (INC)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.31%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 75.53%, while it was 75% in 2013 and 72.24% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.219999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Ramdurg went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Ramdurg constituency:

Assembly constituency No.18. Ramdurg comprises of the following areas of Belgaum district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Ramdurg constituency, which are: Saundatti Yellamma, Arabhavi, Mudhol, Bilgi, Badami, Nargund. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Ramdurg:

The geographic coordinates of Ramdurg is: 16°00’22.7"N 75°15’56.2"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Ramdurg

List of candidates contesting from Ramdurg Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sunanda Ningbasappa Hadpad

Party: BSP

Profession: Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 7.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 6 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shivappa Basappa Bakadi

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 48 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 35 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 13 lakh

Self income: Rs 26970

Total income: Rs 26970

Candidate name: Prakash Mudhol

Party: JDS

Profession: Self worker

Number of criminal cases: 5

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 3.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 46.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.2 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Malikjan Nadaf

Party: AAP

Profession: Guest Lecturer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Madhura Sudhir Siddankolla

Party: IND

Profession: Guest lecturer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 21.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 20 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.6 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ishwargouda Shivashankargouda Patil

Party: IND

Profession: Doctor and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 84

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 44.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.2 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ishwar Chikkanaragund

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 50 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 45 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gurusiddappa Basalingappa Toggi

Party: IND

Profession: Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 68

Total assets: Rs 500

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 500

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Girish Bhimappa Munavalli

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture/Panchayat Member

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dadapeer Fakirsab Bikaji

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 14 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 12 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chikkarevanna

Party: BJP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 85 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.9 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 29.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 55.2 crore

Self income: Rs 6.6 crore

Total income: Rs 7.6 crore

Candidate name: Basappa Gurusiddappa Kumbar

Party: KRS

Profession: Retired Hescom Employee / Social work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ashok Pattan

Party: INC

Profession: Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 72

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 36.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 98.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 80 lakh

Self income: Rs 7 lakh

Total income: Rs 7 lakh.