Constituency No.87 Ranibennur (Ranebennur, Ranebennuru) (ರಾಣೆಬೆನ್ನೂರು) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Haveri (ಹಾವೇರಿ) district of Karnataka. Ranibennur is part of Haveri (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Ranebennur, Ranebennuru) Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ranibennur election result and you can click here for compact election results of Ranibennur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 87. Ranibennur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Ranibennur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.19% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 7.89%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.4%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,23,209 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,14,468 were male and 1,08,729 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ranibennur in 2023 is 950 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,23,209 eligible electors, of which 1,17,782 were male, 1,12,553 female and 14 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,789 eligible electors, of which 1,04,448 were male, 96,330 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,79,660 eligible electors, of which 94,348 were male, 85,312 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ranibennur in 2018 was 141. In 2013, there were 52 service voters registered in the constituency and 57 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, R Shankar S/O M Ramachandra of KPJP won in this seat defeating Krishnappa Koliwad S/O Bheemappa Koliwad of IND by a margin of 4,338 which was 2.42% of the total votes cast for the seat. KPJP had a vote share of 35.69% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Koliwad K B of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating R.Shankar of IND by a margin of 6,788 votes which was 4.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.79% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, G Shivanna of BJP won this seat beating K.B.Koliwad of INC by a margin of 2,732 votes which was 2.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.29% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 87. Ranibennur Assembly segment of the 10. Haveri Lok Sabha constituency. Udasi. S.C. of BJP won the Haveri Parliament seat defeating D.R. Patil of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Haveri Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the HaveriLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Ranibennur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Ranibennur are: Talawar Shivakumar (IMP); Santoshkumar E Kyatappanavar (UPP); Rudramuni Ramakkanavara (IND); R Shankar (NCP); Prakash Koliwad (INC); Narayana Patil (IND); Mohan Hande (IND); Manjunatha K (IND); Manjunath N (SKP); Manjunath Goudashivannanavara (JDS); Hanumanthappa Kabbar (AAP); Channaveerayya Nagayya Holagundimath (KRS); Arunkumar Guttur (BJP); Satoshkumar Patil (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 80.4%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 77.91%, while it was 79.31% in 2013 and 69.93% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.49000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Ranibennur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Ranibennur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.87. Ranibennur comprises of the following areas of Haveri district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Ranibennur constituency, which are: Byadgi, Haveri, Hadagalli, Harapanahalli, Harihar, Hirekerur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Ranibennur:

The geographic coordinates of Ranibennur is: 14°35’48.1"N 75°40’54.5"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Ranibennur

List of candidates contesting from Ranibennur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Talawar ShivakumarParty: IMPProfession: Business & agricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 38Total assets: Rs 51.1 lakhLiabilities: Rs 9.4 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 43.1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 8 lakhSelf income: Rs 6.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 6.4 lakh

Candidate name: Santoshkumar E KyatappanavarParty: UPPProfession: Doctor (ayurveda)Number of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 39Total assets: Rs 14.9 lakhLiabilities: Rs 8.7 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 14.9 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 5 lakhTotal income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Rudramuni RamakkanavaraParty: INDProfession: FarmingNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 8th PassAge: 45Total assets: Rs 27.7 lakhLiabilities: Rs 3.5 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 12.7 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 15 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: R ShankarParty: NCPProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 2Education: 10th PassAge: 58Total assets: Rs 284 croreLiabilities: Rs 43.9 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 47 croreImmovable assets:Rs 237 croreSelf income: Rs 34.3 lakhTotal income: Rs 50.2 lakh

Candidate name: Prakash KoliwadParty: INCProfession: Business and AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 54Total assets: Rs 64.6 croreLiabilities: Rs 3.8 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 25.8 croreImmovable assets:Rs 38.9 croreSelf income: Rs 26.3 lakhTotal income: Rs 30 lakh

Candidate name: Narayana PatilParty: INDProfession: Social serviceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 65Total assets: Rs 50500Liabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 50500Immovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mohan HandeParty: INDProfession: DoctorNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: OthersAge: 63Total assets: Rs 3.9 croreLiabilities: Rs 14.7 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 61 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 3.3 croreSelf income: Rs 6.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 12 lakh

Candidate name: Manjunatha KParty: INDProfession: Software ProgrammerNumber of criminal cases: 2Education: Post GraduateAge: 38Total assets: Rs 9.9 lakhLiabilities: Rs 1.4 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 9.9 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manjunath NParty: SKPProfession: Business / Social ServiceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 32Total assets: Rs 2 croreLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 10.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 1.9 croreSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manjunath GoudashivannanavaraParty: JDSProfession: Business and AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 42Total assets: Rs 3.2 croreLiabilities: Rs 92.7 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.4 croreImmovable assets:Rs 1.8 croreSelf income: Rs 8.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 11.9 lakh

Candidate name: Hanumanthappa KabbarParty: AAPProfession: FarmingNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: 12th PassAge: 39Total assets: Rs 29.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 7.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 22 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Channaveerayya Nagayya HolagundimathParty: KRSProfession: Business & AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: 10th PassAge: 52Total assets: Rs 1.6 croreLiabilities: Rs 41 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 40 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 1.2 croreSelf income: Rs 3.3 lakhTotal income: Rs 8.2 lakh

Candidate name: Arunkumar GutturParty: BJPProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: 10th PassAge: 44Total assets: Rs 1 croreLiabilities: Rs 12 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 89.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 11.7 lakhSelf income: Rs 15.3 lakhTotal income: Rs 15.3 lakh

Candidate name: Satoshkumar PatilParty: INDProfession: Number of criminal cases: 0Education: Age: 42Total assets: Liabilities: Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Immovable assets:Self income: Total income: .