Constituency No.67 Ron (Rona) (ರೋಣ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Gadag (ಗದಗ) district of Karnataka. Ron is part of Haveri (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Rona) Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ron election result and you can click here for compact election results of Ron and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 67. Ron Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Advertisement

Ron Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.97% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 6.09%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.12%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,21,059 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,11,475 were male and 1,09,570 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ron in 2023 is 983 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,21,059 eligible electors, of which 1,13,418 were male, 1,11,557 female and 14 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,95,737 eligible electors, of which 99,938 were male, 95,799 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,78,268 eligible electors, of which 90,237 were male, 88,031 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Ron in 2018 was 357. In 2013, there were 401 service voters registered in the constituency and 357 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Kalakappa Bandi of BJP won in this seat defeating Gurupadagouda Patil of BJP by a margin of 7,334 which was 4.3% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.09% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Gurupadagouda Sanganagouda Patil of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Kalakappa Gurushanthappa Bandi of BJP by a margin of 18,227 votes which was 12.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.12% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2008 elections, Kalakappa Gurushantappa Bandi of BJP won this seat beating Gurupadagouda Sanganagouda Patil of INC by a margin of 1,830 votes which was 1.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.01% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 67. Ron Assembly segment of the 10. Haveri Lok Sabha constituency. Udasi. S.C. of BJP won the Haveri Parliament seat defeating D.R. Patil of INC.

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Haveri Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the HaveriLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

Advertisement

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 13 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Ron:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Ron are: Shivanand Shankrappa Rathod (IND); Maktumsab Yamanoorasab Mudhol (JDS); Kumar Andappa Hakari (SHIVSENAUBT); Kalakappa Gurushantappa Bandi (BJP); Gurupadagouda Sanganagouda Patil (INC); Devendrappa Balappa Olekar (IND); Bibijan Rajesab Daragad (IND); Anekal Doddaiah (AAP); Abdul Khadar Sab A (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.81%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 75.85%, while it was 74.59% in 2013 and 66.97% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.039999999999992% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Ron went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Ron constituency:

Assembly constituency No.67. Ron comprises of the following areas of Gadag district of Karnataka:

A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Ron constituency, which are: Nargund, Badami, Kushtagi, Yelburga, Koppal, Shirahatti, Gadag. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Ron:

The geographic coordinates of Ron is: 15°20’04.6"N 75°50’08.5"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Ron

List of candidates contesting from Ron Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shivanand Shankrappa Rathod

Party: IND

Profession: Gobimanchuri and Bajji Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 31

Total assets: Rs 55000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 55000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Maktumsab Yamanoorasab Mudhol

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 13 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 32.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4.7 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kumar Andappa Hakari

Party: SHIVSENAUBT

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 51.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 35 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.8 crore

Self income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.3 lakh

Candidate name: Kalakappa Gurushantappa Bandi

Party: BJP

Profession: Vanashree stone Crusher, Social, Politics

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 25.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 29.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 21.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 4 crore

Self income: Rs 21.2 lakh

Total income: Rs -18816875

Candidate name: Gurupadagouda Sanganagouda Patil

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture and Business Transactions

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 75

Total assets: Rs 6.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 23.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 5 crore

Self income: Rs 9 lakh

Total income: Rs 12.4 lakh

Candidate name: Devendrappa Balappa Olekar

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 6.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 61491

Immovable assets:Rs 5.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bibijan Rajesab Daragad

Party: IND

Profession: Retired Teacher

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 69

Total assets: Rs 30.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10.1 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 25 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anekal Doddaiah

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 25 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 90.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 6.1 crore

Self income: Rs 13.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 18.2 lakh

Candidate name: Abdul Khadar Sab A

Party: IND

Profession: Social service & Wage

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.