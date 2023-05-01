RR Nagar Congress Candidate Alleges BJP's Munirathna Conspiring Against Her With...

In the midst of intense campaigning for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls, accusations and allegations are being fired by political figures across all parties. In the RR Nagar constituency of the state, things have gone a step further as Congress candidate from the constituency, Kusuma Hanumantharayappa has filed a complaint in Yeshwanthpur police station against BJP candidate Munirathna.

According to her complaint, Minister Munirathna has fielded his own supporter as a non party candidate and is hatching a conspiracy against her by having the candidate support Congress with a Pakistani connection. The independent candidate, identified as Arif Pasha Alias Yarab, has allegedly been distributing pamphlets supporting Congress candidate Kusuma with the flag of Pakistan printed on them. Kusuma also made a social media post regarding the same and tagged both the Election Commission and Bengaluru police.

In her post, Kusuma wrote, “We have learned that the BJP candidate from the Rajarajeshwari constituency and the Independent candidate Arif Pasha Alias Yarab have both falsely declared their support for me in the name of Pakistan.

“I will complain about the BJP candidate and his supporters, who keep attempting to incite communalism in the constituency, to the Election Commission and Police Department tomorrow. I want to draw attention to the BJP candidate who is resorting to dirty politics by disseminating such untrue information during the elections and stirring up trouble in the community."

She also shared pictures of the pamphlet with the Pakistani flag and the non party-candidate in her post.

Incidentally, this is not the first time that Kusuma has filed a complaint against Munirathna. In February, she filed a police complaint accusing the BJP leader of “inciting hatred" between Kannadigas and Tamils. In an alleged video, Munirathna was heard inciting residents of the RR Nagar constituency to “attack anyone" who enters the area.

The minister is heard telling the crowd that he will “protect them" in the footage. Following this, Kusuma filed a plaint and Bangalore Rural Congress MP D K Suresh also urged police to arrest the minister.

