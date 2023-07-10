S Jaishankar Files Nomination for Rajya Sabha Polls from Gujarat, Expresses Gratitude to PM Modi

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday filed his nomination in Gandhinagar for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Jaishankar’s term ends on August 18 along with two other Rajya Sabha members from Gujarat.

After filing his nomination, the union minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the “honour to represent Gujarat in the Rajya Sabha".

“First of all, I would like to express gratitude to PM Modi, BJP leadership and the people and MLAs of Gujarat. Four years back, I received the honour to represent Gujarat in the Rajya Sabha. I received the opportunity to become a part of the changes in the country under the leadership of PM Modi in the last 4 years. I hope to be able to contribute to the progress that will take place in the coming 4 years," he said.

According to a PTI report, Jaishankar arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday and was received by Gujarat Minister Raghavji Patel, Ahmedabad Mayor Kirit Parmar and other BJP functionaries at the Ahmedabad airport.

Although the BJP has not officially declared the names of candidates for the three Rajya Sabha seats yet, Jaishankar’s nomination was certain. The Rajya Sabha elections for the three seats in Gujarat will take place on July 24.

Out of the 11 Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat, eight are currently held by the BJP while Congress has the remaining three. Of the eight seats held by the BJP, the terms of S Jaishankar, Jugalji Thakor and Dinesh Anavadiya will end on August 18, 2023.