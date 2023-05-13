Constituency No.117 Sagar (Sagara) (ಸಾಗರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Shimoga (ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ) district of Karnataka. Sagar is part of Shimoga (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Sagara) Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sagar election result and you can click here for compact election results of Sagar and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 117. Sagar Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Sagar Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.37% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.52%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.45%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,91,772 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 95,770 were male and 96,000 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sagar in 2023 is 1002 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,91,772 eligible electors, of which 96,716 were male, 97,166 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,79,794 eligible electors, of which 90,032 were male, 89,758 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,76,006 eligible electors, of which 87,525 were male, 88,481 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sagar in 2018 was 87. In 2013, there were 109 service voters registered in the constituency and 93 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, H Halappa Harathalu of BJP won in this seat defeating Kagodu Thimmappa of KJP by a margin of 8,039 which was 5.19% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.65% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Kagodu Thimmappa of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating B.R. Jayanth of KJP by a margin of 41,248 votes which was 30.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.37% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Gopalkrishna Beluru of BJP won this seat beating Kagodu Thimmappa of INC by a margin of 2,845 votes which was 2.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.61% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 117. Sagar Assembly segment of the 14. Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency. B.Y.Raghavendra of BJP won the Shimoga Parliament seat defeating S.Madhubangarappa of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shimoga Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the ShimogaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 7 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Sagar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Sagar are: T N Sreenivas (IND); Syed Zakeer (JDS); Somaraja N (UPP); Shivakumar V Patil (IND); Kiran B E (KRS); K Diwakara (AAP); Harate Gamappa Mestru (IND); H Halappa Harathalu (BJP); Gopala Krishna Beluru (INC)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79.85%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 79.92%, while it was 76.46% in 2013 and 70.4% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.0700000000000074% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Sagar went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Sagar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.117. Sagar comprises of the following areas of Shimoga district of Karnataka:

A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Sagar constituency, which are: Bhatkal, Sirsi, Sorab, Shikaripura, Shimoga Rural, Tirthahalli, Byndoor. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Sagar:

The geographic coordinates of Sagar is: 14°04’31.4"N 74°50’44.5"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Sagar

List of candidates contesting from Sagar Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: T N Sreenivas

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service/ Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 12 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 44.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 2.8 lakh

Candidate name: Syed Zakeer

Party: JDS

Profession: Small business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 26.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 22 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Somaraja N

Party: UPP

Profession: Coolie

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 27

Total assets: Rs 23 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shivakumar V Patil

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 13.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 25.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 9 lakh

Candidate name: Kiran B E

Party: KRS

Profession: Saftware Engineer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 14.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 34.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.5 crore

Self income: Rs 9.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.8 lakh

Candidate name: K Diwakara

Party: AAP

Profession: Lawyer Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 12.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 29.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 7.5 crore

Self income: Rs 32.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 40.4 lakh

Candidate name: Harate Gamappa Mestru

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 65

Total assets: Rs 62 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 60 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H Halappa Harathalu

Party: BJP

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 6.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 3.1 crore

Self income: Rs 17.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 40.8 lakh

Candidate name: Gopala Krishna Beluru

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture, Businessman, Social worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 4.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 1.5 crore

Self income: Rs 85.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 91.5 lakh.