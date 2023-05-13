Constituency No.199 Sakleshpur (Sakaleshpur, Sakleshpura, Sakleshapura) (ಸಕಲೇಶಪುರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Hassan (ಹಾಸನ) district of Karnataka. Sakleshpur is part of Hassan (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Sakaleshpur, Sakleshpura, Sakleshapura) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sakleshpur election result and you can click here for compact election results of Sakleshpur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 199. Sakleshpur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Sakleshpur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.51% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.41%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.07%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,93,313 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 97,181 were male and 96,126 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sakleshpur in 2023 is 989 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,93,313 eligible electors, of which 98,394 were male, 97,317 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,81,602 eligible electors, of which 91,037 were male, 90,565 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,67,833 eligible electors, of which 83,558 were male, 84,275 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sakleshpur in 2018 was 212. In 2013, there were 290 service voters registered in the constituency and 215 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, H K Kumaraswamy of JDS won in this seat defeating Somashekar Jayaraj of INC by a margin of 4,942 which was 3.07% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 38.67% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Kumaraswamy H K of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating D. Mallesh of INC by a margin of 33,069 votes which was 23.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 45.27% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, H K Kumaraswamy of JDS won this seat beating Nirvanaiah of BJP by a margin of 13,295 votes which was 10.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 39.44% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDS got the most number of votes in the 199. Sakleshpur Assembly segment of the 16. Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. Prajwal Revanna of JD(S) won the Hassan Parliament seat defeating Manju A of BJP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the Hassan Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the HassanLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 7 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Sakleshpur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Sakleshpur are: Venu M R (IND); S Manjunatha (BJP); Ravi G C (IND); Prathap K A (UPP); Pradeepa B V (KRS); Murali Mohan (INC); Kumarswamy H K (JDS); K S Pavan Kumar (AAP); H S Kumarswamy (KAP); D Shivamma (BSP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79.34%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 82.36%, while it was 77.42% in 2013 and 75.21% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.02% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Sakleshpur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Sakleshpur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.199. Sakleshpur comprises of the following areas of Hassan district of Karnataka:

A total of 8 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Sakleshpur constituency, which are: Mudigere, Belur, Hassan, Holenarasipur, Arkalgud, Madikeri, Sullia, Belthangady. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Sakleshpur:

The geographic coordinates of Sakleshpur is: 12°52’08.8"N 75°45’13.3"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Sakleshpur

List of candidates contesting from Sakleshpur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Venu M RParty: INDProfession: AdvocateNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 42Total assets: Rs 33.7 lakhLiabilities: Rs 6.7 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3.9 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 29.9 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S ManjunathaParty: BJPProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 41Total assets: Rs 6.4 croreLiabilities: Rs 1.8 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3.4 croreImmovable assets:Rs 3 croreSelf income: Rs 23.7 lakhTotal income: Rs 35.3 lakh

Candidate name: Ravi G CParty: INDProfession: Agriculture & social workNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 49Total assets: Rs 19.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 1 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 6.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 13 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prathap K AParty: UPPProfession: Employee in Bosh compnayNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 28Total assets: Rs 56.8 lakhLiabilities: Rs 2.4 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 7.1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 49.7 lakhSelf income: Rs 11000Total income: Rs 59000

Candidate name: Pradeepa B VParty: KRSProfession: CoolieNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 26Total assets: Rs 10.7 lakhLiabilities: Rs 9 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 10.7 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Murali MohanParty: INCProfession: Real Estate Business & Civil ContractorNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 39Total assets: Rs 7.7 croreLiabilities: Rs 40 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 88.7 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 6.8 croreSelf income: Rs 8.3 lakhTotal income: Rs 13.4 lakh

Candidate name: Kumarswamy H KParty: JDSProfession: Farmer, MLANumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 68Total assets: Rs 15.8 croreLiabilities: Rs 8.6 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3.1 croreImmovable assets:Rs 12.8 croreSelf income: Rs 68.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 87.5 lakh

Candidate name: K S Pavan KumarParty: AAPProfession: Self EmployedNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: OthersAge: 29Total assets: Rs 35.2 lakhLiabilities: Rs 22.4 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 16.2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 19 lakhSelf income: Rs 5 lakhTotal income: Rs 10 lakh

Candidate name: H S KumarswamyParty: KAPProfession: CoolieNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 40Total assets: Rs 8 lakhLiabilities: Rs 3 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 3 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: D ShivammaParty: BSPProfession: HousewifeNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 48Total assets: Rs 2.1 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: FemaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0.