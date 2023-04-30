SDPI and BJP Can Try, But Hijab & Halal are Not the Issues: UT Khader, Lone Cong MLA in Coastal K'taka

In coastal Karnataka, which saw issues like hijab, halal, and polarisation playing a major role, the Congress seems to be quite upbeat this time. The region’s lone Congress MLA, UT Khader, in a freewheeling interview to News18, said hijab is not an issue in the upcoming Karnataka elections and people are more concerned about development and basic needs.

He said parties like the SDPI and BJP have been trying to communalise and polarise the election with emotional topics, but the people are “clever" and will “vote for good governance over communalism".

Edited excerpts:

The Congress has been leading the campaign in Karnataka on how the BJP has been corrupt, and the five promises that you have made to deliver to the people if voted to power. How do you see this making an impact in Dakshin Kannada where the issues are communalism?

Corruption issues and the guarantee cards that we have promised will have a big impact on the voters. Ultimately, the undercurrent is against the BJP and that will be known on May 13, the counting day. The BJP is an anti-people government that has not done anything for the people and they are corrupt as well. When people are facing difficult times and get an assurance on guarantee cards, women getting Rs 2,000 per month, unemployed youth getting a stipend of Rs 100 per day, 10 kg rice, and free bus passes, people know something better will happen if the Congress comes to power.

We saw a series of issues that were raised like hijab, halal, and then the reservation for Muslims. Let me take the hijab and halal issues first. How much has that impacted your campaign?

Both the communal parties are trying to take advantage of that. People, however, do not bother with such things. They may be concerned, but during election time, they have better responsibilities. People will not be carried away by this propaganda by communal forces. The Congress has always respected the law of the land and justice will prevail.

So hijab and halal aren’t issues at all in this election?

Political parties like the BJP and others are trying to make it an issue. But people feel that they have more serious issues to be concerned about. They want a good government at the Centre and the state, and that is the Congress. Every community is voting for Congress this time.

How has the reservation issue been taken up in coastal areas like Mangaluru, which has a large number of Muslims?

The decision taken on removing 2B reservation was a politically motivated one, taken with bad intent by the BJP. When a government decides with bad intentions, confusion arises. They (BJP) knew that it would be stayed in the courts. They decided in a last-minute move as they expected that the minorities will react emotionally and protest and make statements and that would help the BJP in polarising.

People are clever. Minorities have decided not to fall prey to this foul play of the BJP. Whatever they try to rake up, nobody is bothered about. People, not only minorities, will vote against the BJP and see that the Congress comes to power and they can live a peaceful life.

There are around 13 seats in this region. You are now the lone Congress MLA from here. Do you see the tables turning this time for the Congress?

There is a favourable wave for the Congress. We should win six to seven new seats minimum and we could expect more as well.

The BJP has fielded 75 new faces in this election. How much is that going to impact you?

We also have a lot of new candidates this time; more than the BJP. We have new faces in Moodbidri, Puttur, Udupi, and Karkala. So out of 13 seats in Dakshin Kannada region, we have six new faces.

How confident are you about your new faces? Because the BJP is extremely confident with their fresh faces.

Our new faces have better chances and they are fighting it out. How much ever they try to polarise, it will not convert into votes for them.

The SDPI this time is going quite aggressive after the ban and the issue that they are talking about is hijab. How is the Congress tackling that?

The SDPI is a political party. Why should we bother about them? They have the right to contest, let them do so. The voters know right from wrong. They are contesting against us and can do what they want. They will not get there as well.

You are doing a lot of nukkad meetings with the voters. What are the issues that the people are raising with you?

They are raising issues like corruption, price rise, and water problems. These are the main issues that affect people. Whatever emotional issues other parties take up… people have decided they have to change the government.

How confident are you of your seat?

My confidence comes from my workers, my party men, and my voters. I trust them and my dedicated voter. The way my party workers have been toiling, and the response of the people, has been phenomenal. Last time, I had a lead of over 19,000 votes, but this time, my lead will be better than the previous election. That is the kind of confidence I have.

