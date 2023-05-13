Constituency No.41 Sedam (Seram) (ಸೇಡಂ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Gulbarga (ವಿಜಯಪುರ) district of Karnataka. Sedam is part of Gulbarga (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Seram) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sedam election result and you can click here for compact election results of Sedam and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 41. Sedam Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Sedam Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.02% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.52%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.85%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,13,263 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,05,496 were male and 1,07,745 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sedam in 2023 is 1021 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,13,263 eligible electors, of which 1,06,468 were male, 1,08,652 female and 27 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,85,212 eligible electors, of which 92,613 were male, 92,588 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,71,750 eligible electors, of which 84,820 were male, 86,930 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sedam in 2018 was 0. In 2013, there were 26 service voters registered in the constituency and 25 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Rajkumar Patil of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr. Sharan Prakash Rudrappa Patil of BJP by a margin of 7,200 which was 4.54% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.87% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Dr Sharanprakash Patil of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajkumar Patil of BJP by a margin of 11,895 votes which was 8.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.38% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Dr Sharan Prakash Rudrappa Patil of INC won this seat beating Rajkumar Patil Telkur of BJP by a margin of 5,924 votes which was 5.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.23% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 41. Sedam Assembly segment of the 5. Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Umesh G Jadhav of BJP won the Gulbarga Parliament seat defeating Mallikarjun Kharge of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Gulbarga Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the GulbargaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 6 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Sedam:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Sedam are: Suresh (IND); Srinivas Boini (JSP); Shivakumar Kodli (KRS); Shankar Bandi Sulepeth (AAP); Rajkumar Patil Telkur (BJP); Khasim Sab (BSP); G Lallesh Reddy (KRJPP); Dr Sharanprakash Rudrappa Patil (INC); Bharath Kumar G (IND); Balraj Guttedar (JDS); Ashok Kumar Nagindrappa Shilavanth (IND); Devindra Hanamanth Hadapad Garur (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.03%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 73.75%, while it was 73.42% in 2013 and 65.21% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 3.28% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Sedam went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Sedam constituency:

Assembly constituency No.41. Sedam comprises of the following areas of Gulbarga district of Karnataka:

A total of 3 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Sedam constituency, which are: Chincholi, Gurmitkal, Chittapur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Vikarabad & Narayanpet Districts of Telangana.

Map location of Sedam:

The geographic coordinates of Sedam is: 17°04’18.1"N 77°18’20.2"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Sedam

List of candidates contesting from Sedam Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Suresh

Party: IND

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 14.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 31703

Immovable assets:Rs 13.9 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Srinivas Boini

Party: JSP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 28

Total assets: Rs 16.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 15 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shivakumar Kodli

Party: KRS

Profession: Private Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 29.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 80000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 26 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shankar Bandi Sulepeth

Party: AAP

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 83.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 22 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 80 lakh

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Rajkumar Patil Telkur

Party: BJP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 33.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 19.9 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 18 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 15.2 crore

Self income: Rs 12.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 53 lakh

Candidate name: Khasim Sab

Party: BSP

Profession: Private Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 5.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 40000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: G Lallesh Reddy

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Business-Real Estate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 64 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 54.7 crore

Self income: Rs 4 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.2 lakh

Candidate name: Dr Sharanprakash Rudrappa Patil

Party: INC

Profession: Doctor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 28.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 14.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 24.3 crore

Self income: Rs 5.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.2 crore

Candidate name: Bharath Kumar G

Party: IND

Profession: Business-M/s. Annapoorneswari Constructions Proprietor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 20 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 68.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 43.2 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Candidate name: Balraj Guttedar

Party: JDS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 11.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.5 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 6.7 crore

Self income: Rs 31.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 31.7 lakh

Candidate name: Ashok Kumar Nagindrappa Shilavanth

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 24.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.4 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Devindra Hanamanth Hadapad Garur

Party: IND

Profession:

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education:

Age: 46

Total assets:

Liabilities:

Gender: Male

Moveable assets:

Immovable assets:

Self income:

Total income: .