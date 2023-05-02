Shah Slams 'Family Politics' of Congress, SP, RJD; Says Fielding BSY's Son Not The Same | Exclusive

Union home minister Amit Shah has once again taken aim at the “family politics" of parties like the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Samajwadi Party, as he campaigns for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections for the BJP.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Kannada, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, on being asked about the decision to field BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra, said, “Yediyurappa is not in electoral politics. What is the meaning of family politics?"

He then went on to cite the example of the Congress, naming Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Controlling the leadership of the party is family politics, he said.

“Mulayam Singh Yadav was succeeded by his son Akhilesh. Lalu Prasad was followed by Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav. Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray, and Aaditya Thackeray. This is called family politics. A son contesting an election is not family politics," Shah said.

LK Advani was the BJP president, followed by Venkaiah Naidu, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Shah himself, and then JP Nadda, he pointed out.

“Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. Then Advani was the Leader of the Opposition. Then Narendra Modi took over. Where is family politics in this?" he said.

The ruling BJP is pulling out all stops to retain power in the state which is seen as a gateway to the south for the saffron party. It is locked in a tussle with the opposition Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular).

Karnataka votes on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

