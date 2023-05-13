Constituency No.163 Shanti Nagar (ಶಾಂತಿನಗರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Shanti Nagar is part of Bangalore central (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Shanti Nagar election result and you can click here for compact election results of Shanti Nagar and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 163. Shanti Nagar Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Shanti Nagar Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.01% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.78%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,18,510 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,11,805 were male and 1,06,664 female and 41 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shanti Nagar in 2023 is 954 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,18,510 eligible electors, of which 1,15,590 were male, 1,10,415 female and 41 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,79,474 eligible electors, of which 91,045 were male, 88,416 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,83,981 eligible electors, of which 92,375 were male, 91,606 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shanti Nagar in 2018 was 49. In 2013, there were 88 service voters registered in the constituency and 391 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, N A Haris of INC won in this seat defeating K Vasudevamurthy of JDS by a margin of 18,205 which was 14.99% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 49.42% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, N A Haris of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating K. Vasudeva Murthy of JDS by a margin of 20,187 votes which was 19.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.45% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, N A Haris of INC won this seat beating D.U Mallikarjuna of BJP by a margin of 13,797 votes which was 17.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.35% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 163. Shanti Nagar Assembly segment of the 25. Bangalore central Lok Sabha constituency. P. C. Mohan of BJP won the Bangalore central Parliament seat defeating Rizwan Arshad of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore central Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore centralLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 18 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 15 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Shanti Nagar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Shanti Nagar are: Syed Asif Bukhari (BPKP); Satish Chandra M (BSP); Rowland Soans A (KRS); N A Haris (INC); Mathai K (AAP); K Shivakumar (BJP); K Nataraju (IND); H Manjunath (JDS); D Ruben Moses (MEP); Anthony A Santhosh (ICF)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 54.33%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 53.72%, while it was 57.8% in 2013 and 44.25% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.609999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Shanti Nagar went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Shanti Nagar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.163. Shanti Nagar comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Shanti Nagar constituency, which are: Shivajinagar, CV Raman Nagar, BTM Layout, Chickpet. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Shanti Nagar:

The geographic coordinates of Shanti Nagar is: 12°57’49.3"N 77°36’29.9"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Shanti Nagar

List of candidates contesting from Shanti Nagar Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Syed Asif Bukhari

Party: BPKP

Profession: Tea Maker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Satish Chandra M

Party: BSP

Profession: Event Manager, Self Employed and Politician

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 4.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rowland Soans A

Party: KRS

Profession: IT Consultant

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: Others

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 15.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 15.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.3 lakh

Candidate name: N A Haris

Party: INC

Profession: Managing Director , Nalapad Group of Companies

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 439.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 28.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 167.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 272 crore

Self income: Rs 6.5 crore

Total income: Rs 6.5 crore

Candidate name: Mathai K

Party: AAP

Profession: Retired Pension From Govt.

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 3.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 48296

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K Shivakumar

Party: BJP

Profession: Politician and Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 3.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 25.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.5 crore

Self income: Rs 13.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.6 lakh

Candidate name: K Nataraju

Party: IND

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 33.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 24 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H Manjunath

Party: JDS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.7 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: D Ruben Moses

Party: MEP

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 91.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 46.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 45 lakh

Self income: Rs 1.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.4 lakh

Candidate name: Anthony A Santhosh

Party: ICF

Profession: Lab Assistant (St.Johns Medical College)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 49.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 18.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.1 crore

Self income: Rs 4.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.4 lakh.