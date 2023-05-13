Live election result status of key candidate Sharath Kumar Bachegowda of INC contesting from Hosakote Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Sharath Kumar Bachegowda has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Sharath Bacche Gowda, sitting MLA from Hoskote, is the son of BJP MP BN Bache Gowda. He was with the BJP until 2019. In the 2019 elections, when the Hoskote seat fell vacant after Congress’s MTB Nagaraju resigned along with 16 other rebels to join the BJP, Sharath was hopeful of a ticket. But the BJP gave the ticket to Nagaraju instead. Sharath contested as an Independent and defeated Nagaraju. He joined the Congress in 2021 and is hoping to retain his seat. He is contesting against Karnataka’s richest candidate Nagaraju for this prestigious seat.

Sharath Kumar Bachegowda is a INC candidate from Hosakote constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Service and Businessman. Sharath Kumar Bachegowda’s educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 41 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 107.7 crore which includes Rs 44.7 crore in moveable assets and Rs 63 crore as immovable assets. His total declared income is Rs 94.4 lakh of which Rs 31.1 lakh is self income. Sharath Kumar Bachegowda’s has total liabilities of Rs 1.5 crore.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 4 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Hosakote are: N Nagaraju (BJP), Prashanth Subramani (AAP), D M Lakshminarayana (BSP), Sharath Kumar Bachegowda (INC), Ramesha (BBP), Sharath Bachegowda (RJPA), M Shrimathi (IMP), B Sonnappa (KRS), Ajay Kumar Reddy Adala (IND), Anusha P R (IND), J Ashoka (IND), Eregowda (IND), Ambuja (IND), Naveen Kumar S R (IND), N B Nagaraj (IND), T Nagaraju (IND), G Narayanaswamy (IND), Nithisha T D (IND), V Nitesh Kumar (IND), S R Raghunath (IND), Sharath Kumar K (IND), H T Shashikumar (IND), Suresha K (IND)

