Constituency No.113 Shimoga (Shivamogga) (ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Shimoga (ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ) district of Karnataka. Shimoga is part of Shimoga (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Shivamogga) Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Shimoga election result and you can click here for compact election results of Shimoga and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 113. Shimoga Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Shimoga Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.94% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.51%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.45%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,46,564 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,22,225 were male and 1,24,319 female and 20 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shimoga in 2023 is 1017 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,46,564 eligible electors, of which 1,26,761 were male, 1,29,592 female and 20 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,15,947 eligible electors, of which 1,08,067 were male, 1,07,870 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,93,844 eligible electors, of which 98,538 were male, 95,306 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shimoga in 2018 was 12. In 2013, there were 102 service voters registered in the constituency and 90 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, K S Eshwarappa of BJP won in this seat defeating K.B. Prasanna Kumar of KJP by a margin of 46,107 which was 26.75% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 60.36% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, K B Prasannakumar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating S. Rudregowda of KJP by a margin of 278 votes which was 0.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 28.18% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, K S Eshwarappa of BJP won this seat beating Ismail Khan of INC by a margin of 32,419 votes which was 29.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.58% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 113. Shimoga Assembly segment of the 14. Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency. B.Y.Raghavendra of BJP won the Shimoga Parliament seat defeating S.Madhubangarappa of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shimoga Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the ShimogaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 20 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 13 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Shimoga:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Shimoga are: Venkatesh R (UPP); V Hanumashetty (IND); Shekara Naik (IND); Riyaz Ahmed (IND); Ravikumar N (IND); Rajendra D (KRS); Netravathi T (AAP); Mohammed Yusuf Khan (IND); H C Yogesh (INC); Channabasappa (Chenni) (BJP); Anil M R (IND); Akkamahadevi H M (IND); Ajay Kumar B S (IND); Adige Ganesh H S (IND); Aayanur Manjunatha (JDS)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 67.51%, while it was 64.77% in 2013 and 57.02% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.51000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Shimoga went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Shimoga constituency:

Assembly constituency No.113. Shimoga comprises of the following areas of Shimoga district of Karnataka:

A total of 2 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Shimoga constituency, which are: Shimoga Rural, Tirthahalli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Shimoga:

The geographic coordinates of Shimoga is: 13°55’59.2"N 75°34’16.7"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Shimoga

List of candidates contesting from Shimoga Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Venkatesh R

Party: UPP

Profession: Welding Shop, Sri Venkateshwara Industries, Shivmogga

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 63.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 56.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 6.7 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Candidate name: V Hanumashetty

Party: IND

Profession: Security Guard

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 7.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 29250

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shekara Naik

Party: IND

Profession: Retried Bank Clerk

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 68

Total assets: Rs 5.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 18.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 22.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5.2 crore

Self income: Rs 2.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Riyaz Ahmed

Party: IND

Profession: Fabrication works and SR Groups

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 12.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 3.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.3 lakh

Candidate name: Ravikumar N

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 60000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 60000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rajendra D

Party: KRS

Profession: Electrician

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 67.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 65 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Netravathi T

Party: AAP

Profession: Work and Educational Trust Charitable

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 16.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13.3 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 16.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mohammed Yusuf Khan

Party: IND

Profession: Wood Business and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 91.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 80 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H C Yogesh

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture and business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 23.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.9 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 19.1 crore

Self income: Rs 4.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 18.4 lakh

Candidate name: Channabasappa (Chenni)

Party: BJP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 32.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 16 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.1 crore

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Anil M R

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 20.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Candidate name: Akkamahadevi H M

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service, Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 28.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 28.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ajay Kumar B S

Party: IND

Profession: Chartered Engineer and Valuation Consultant

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 49 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 43.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.7 crore

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 18.8 lakh

Candidate name: Adige Ganesh H S

Party: IND

Profession: Food Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 60000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 60000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Aayanur Manjunatha

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 68

Total assets: Rs 29.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 24.7 crore

Self income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh.