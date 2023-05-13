Constituency No.111 Shimoga Rural (ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ ಗ್ರಾಮಾಂತರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Shimoga (ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ) district of Karnataka. Shimoga Rural is part of Shimoga (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Shimoga Rural election result and you can click here for compact election results of Shimoga Rural and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 111. Shimoga Rural Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Shimoga Rural Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.08% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 6.44%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.45%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,07,074 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,03,659 were male and 1,03,409 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shimoga Rural in 2023 is 998 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,07,074 eligible electors, of which 1,05,698 were male, 1,05,841 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,023 eligible electors, of which 94,557 were male, 91,459 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,78,637 eligible electors, of which 91,135 were male, 87,502 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shimoga Rural in 2018 was 33. In 2013, there were 76 service voters registered in the constituency and 54 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, K B Ashok Naik of BJP won in this seat defeating Sharada Puryanaik of KJP by a margin of 3,777 which was 2.19% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.25% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Sharada Pooryanaik of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating G.Basavannappa of KJP by a margin of 10,109 votes which was 7.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 33.94% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, K G Kumarswamy of BJP won this seat beating Kariyanna of INC by a margin of 24,265 votes which was 19.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.38% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 111. Shimoga Rural Assembly segment of the 14. Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency. B.Y.Raghavendra of BJP won the Shimoga Parliament seat defeating S.Madhubangarappa of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shimoga Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the ShimogaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Shimoga Rural:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Shimoga Rural are: Sharada Puryanaik (JDS); Rangaswamy L (IND); Praveen Naik (IND); Niranjana E (KRS); Manjunatha S S (AAP); K B Vijaya (KRJPP); K B Ashok Naik (BJP); Dr Thipperudraswamy T (IND); Dr Srinivas Kariyanna (INC); Bheemappa B H (IND); A D Shivappa (BSP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 83.05%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 81.48%, while it was 77.1% in 2013 and 70.31% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.56999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Shimoga Rural went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Shimoga Rural constituency:

Assembly constituency No.111. Shimoga Rural comprises of the following areas of Shimoga district of Karnataka:

A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Shimoga Rural constituency, which are: Honnali, Channagiri, Bhadravati, Shimoga, Tirthahalli, Sagar, Shikaripura. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Shimoga Rural:

The geographic coordinates of Shimoga Rural is: 13°58’33.6"N 75°25’39.0"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Shimoga Rural

List of candidates contesting from Shimoga Rural Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sharada Puryanaik

Party: JDS

Profession: PETROL BANK PARTNERSHIP

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.4 crore

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 1.7 crore

Self income: Rs 9.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.3 lakh

Candidate name: Rangaswamy L

Party: IND

Profession: Own Business, Agricultural

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 19.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 14 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Praveen Naik

Party: IND

Profession: Electrician and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 32.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 30 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Niranjana E

Party: KRS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 25000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 25000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manjunatha S S

Party: AAP

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 6.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K B Vijaya

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 3.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 3.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 3 lakh

Candidate name: K B Ashok Naik

Party: BJP

Profession: Business/Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 12.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 8.6 crore

Self income: Rs 16.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 29.5 lakh

Candidate name: Dr Thipperudraswamy T

Party: IND

Profession: Private Doctor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 20.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 7.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 10 lakh

Candidate name: Dr Srinivas Kariyanna

Party: INC

Profession: Doctor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 67.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 30.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 36.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bheemappa B H

Party: IND

Profession: Retried Lecturer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 34 lakh

Self income: Rs 3.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.8 lakh

Candidate name: A D Shivappa

Party: BSP

Profession: Chief Life Insurance Advisor in LIC & Director in Private Company

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 66

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 26.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore

Self income: Rs 6.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 12.8 lakh.