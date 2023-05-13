Constituency No.65 Shirahatti (ಶಿರಹಟ್ಟಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Gadag (ಗದಗ) district of Karnataka. Shirahatti is part of Haveri (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Shirahatti election result and you can click here for compact election results of Shirahatti and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 65. Shirahatti Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Shirahatti Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.4% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 7.16%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.12%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,08,796 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,05,912 were male and 1,02,876 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shirahatti in 2023 is 971 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,08,796 eligible electors, of which 1,07,612 were male, 1,04,640 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,768 eligible electors, of which 94,631 were male, 88,132 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,65,042 eligible electors, of which 85,358 were male, 79,684 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shirahatti in 2018 was 130. In 2013, there were 51 service voters registered in the constituency and 141 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Ramappa Sobeppa Lamani of BJP won in this seat defeating Doddamani Ramakrishna Shidlingappa of BJP by a margin of 29,993 which was 18.68% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 57.26% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Doddamani Ramakrishna Shiddlingappa of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Ramappa Sobeppa Lamani of BJP by a margin of 315 votes which was 0.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.09% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Ramanna S Lamani of BJP won this seat beating H R Nayak of INC by a margin of 10,501 votes which was 10.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.41% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 65. Shirahatti Assembly segment of the 10. Haveri Lok Sabha constituency. Udasi. S.C. of BJP won the Haveri Parliament seat defeating D.R. Patil of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Haveri Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the HaveriLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 7 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Shirahatti:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Shirahatti are: Venkatesh B Guggari (IND); Sushma Sunil Sarvade (UPP); Sujata Ningappa Doddamani (INC); Santosh Gouravva Hiremani (IND); Ramakrishna Shidlingappa Doddamani (IND); Rajavenkatesh D Karabhari (IND); Manjunath Asangeppa Asangi (KRS); Hanumantappa Peerappa Koravar (IND); Hanamantappa M Nayak (JDS); Duragappa Shekhappa Binjadagi (IND); Dr Chandru Lamani (BJP); Dr Muttu Surakod (Madar) (IMP); Doddappa Bhadrappa Lamani (IND); Doddamani Mallikarjuna Yallappa (AAP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.79%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 75.7%, while it was 71.88% in 2013 and 62.94% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.91% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Shirahatti went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Shirahatti constituency:

Assembly constituency No.65. Shirahatti comprises of the following areas of Gadag district of Karnataka:

A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Shirahatti constituency, which are: Gadag, Ron, Koppal, Hadagalli, Haveri, Kundgol, Navalgund. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Shirahatti:

The geographic coordinates of Shirahatti is: 15°07’23.5"N 75°34’25.3"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Shirahatti

List of candidates contesting from Shirahatti Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Venkatesh B Guggari

Party: IND

Profession: Ex Army

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 71 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 60 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sushma Sunil Sarvade

Party: UPP

Profession: House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 4.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1879

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.9 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sujata Ningappa Doddamani

Party: INC

Profession: Social Service & Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 6.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 9.9 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 43.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 6.1 crore

Self income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.1 lakh

Candidate name: Santosh Gouravva Hiremani

Party: IND

Profession: Coolie / Municipal Member

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 80000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 80000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ramakrishna Shidlingappa Doddamani

Party: IND

Profession: Ex MLA,Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 68

Total assets: Rs 3.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 31.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 67.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.7 crore

Self income: Rs 6.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.4 lakh

Candidate name: Rajavenkatesh D Karabhari

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service, Founder of Education Institution, Labour President, Janaseva Karmika Party Founder, Mangaging internet, Journalist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manjunath Asangeppa Asangi

Party: KRS

Profession: ITI Fitter

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 4.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.9 lakh

Candidate name: Hanumantappa Peerappa Koravar

Party: IND

Profession: Business Coolie

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 50000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 50000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hanamantappa M Nayak

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore

Self income: Rs 37.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 37.9 lakh

Candidate name: Duragappa Shekhappa Binjadagi

Party: IND

Profession: Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 67

Total assets: Rs 50.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 24.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 26 lakh

Self income: Rs 1.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.6 lakh

Candidate name: Dr Chandru Lamani

Party: BJP

Profession: Doctor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 6.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 5.1 crore

Self income: Rs 21.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 26.1 lakh

Candidate name: Dr Muttu Surakod (Madar)

Party: IMP

Profession: Coolie

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 47 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 45 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Doddappa Bhadrappa Lamani

Party: IND

Profession: Retried Headmaster

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 66

Total assets: Rs 59 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 50 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Doddamani Mallikarjuna Yallappa

Party: AAP

Profession: Tours and Travelers, Social Work & Politics

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 31

Total assets: Rs 19.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 12.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 19.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.