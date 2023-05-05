Shivarajkumar Breaks Superstar Dad Rajkumar's One Rule - No Politics. Will He Go a Step Further?

In early 1980s, thespian Rajkumar’s popularity was at its peak and leading the Gokak movement demanding primacy of Kannada in all spheres of public life had transformed him into a demigod.

He was under tremendous pressure to follow the model of his friends and superstars in neighbouring states — MGR in Tamil Nadu and NTR in Andhra Pradesh. But Rajkumar withstood the pressure and declined the opportunity to join politics, saying he is above party politics and his fans are from all walks of life.

Later, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi tried to rope him in, but in vain. According to Bhagwan, his close friend and director of several of his movies, when Rajkumar went to New Delhi, he realised that he was at the AICC headquarters, refused to meet the leaders and returned home.

Some of his fans were thoroughly disappointed, rest heaved a sigh of relief. A few years later, his eldest son and actor Shivarajkumar married Geetha, daughter of S Bangarappa, a stalwart of Karnataka politics. Again there were rumours of him joining politics. But Rajkumar remained neutral, staying away from politics till his death 16 years ago.

Cut to 2023

The most important Assembly election in Karnataka is witnessing something unusual. Shivarajkumar, who is currently the head of the famed Rajkumar family and inheritor of his father’s legacy, is campaigning for the Congress across the state.

His wife Geetha recently joined the Congress and created a controversy by touching the feet of KPCC president DK Shivakumar. Rajkumar fans term it as an insult to their idol.

Two of her brothers—Madhu and Kumar—are once again facing each other in family fiefdom Soraba in Shimoga district. Barring 2008-2013, the constituency has been with the family since 1967.

Shivarajkumar has already campaigned extensively in Shimoga district for the Congress and he was with former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, seeking votes in Varuna in Mysore district.

Taking exception to this, Mysore-Kodagu BJP MP Pratap Simha said: “Rajkumar is a revered figure for all Kannadiga people. His family was above party politics. Shivarajkumar is now campaigning for the Congress. It is not right. We have no objection to his wife Geetha campaigning for the Congress because she is Bangarappa’s daughter".

Defending his decision to campaign, Shivarajkumar said he has not joined any political party and has been canvassing on his own. During campaigning, he stays away from talking about politics and just requests voters to elect a particular candidate.

“I am not a boy. I am 61-years-old. My age has some respect. I don’t need anyone to influence me to campaign for the Congress," he said in Shimoga on Friday morning.

His wife Geetha had contested on a JDS ticket from Shimoga in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and finished third against BJP’s BS Yediyurappa.

His youngest brother and Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who died young in 2021, was also under a lot of pressure to join politics. But he had kept himself away from the temptation of power.

Shivarajkumar may or may not be able to get votes for the Congress. But he is drawing a big crowd everywhere. Most people come to see him out of their love for Rajkumar.

After his release from forest brigand Veerappan’s 108-day custody in 2000, Rajkumar told this journalist about his disappointment with politics. “I am just an actor. I am not a leader or a well-educated man. I love all Kannadiga people irrespective of their political affiliations. They also do the same with me. If I had joined politics in the early 1980s, I would have disappointed all of them," he had said.

Since his death in 2006, much water has flown in the two great rivers Krishna and Cauvery. The Rajkumar family has also undergone a lot of changes.

Will Shivarajkumar join the Congress once Karnataka elections are over?

