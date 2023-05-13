Constituency No.36 Shorapur (Surapura) (ಶೋರಾಪುರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Yadgir (ಯಾದಗಿರಿ) district of Karnataka. Shorapur is part of Raichur (Scheduled Tribe) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Surapura) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Shorapur election result and you can click here for compact election results of Shorapur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 36. Shorapur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Shorapur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.95% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 19.26%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 51.83%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,68,678 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,35,310 were male and 1,33,348 female and 20 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shorapur in 2023 is 985 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,68,678 eligible electors, of which 1,38,800 were male, 1,36,848 female and 20 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,20,323 eligible electors, of which 1,12,019 were male, 1,08,291 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,16,176 eligible electors, of which 1,07,806 were male, 1,08,370 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shorapur in 2018 was 0. In 2013, there were 26 service voters registered in the constituency and 26 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Narasimhanayak (Rajugouda) of BJP won in this seat defeating Raja Venkatappa Naik of JDS by a margin of 22,568 which was 11.44% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 52.96% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Raja Venkatappa Nayak of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Narasimhanayak (Rajugouda) of JDS by a margin of 4,075 votes which was 2.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.48% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Narasimha Nayak (Raju Gouda) of BJP won this seat beating Raja Venkatappa Naik of INC by a margin of 4,581 votes which was 3.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.37% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 36. Shorapur Assembly segment of the 6. Raichur Lok Sabha constituency. Raja Amareshwara Naik of BJP won the Raichur Parliament seat defeating B. V Naik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Raichur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the RaichurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 11 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Shorapur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Shorapur are: Venkatappa Nayak Chandrashekhar Nayak (IND); Shravanakumar Nayak (JDS); Shashikumar (IND); Raja Venkatappa Naik (INC); R Manjunath Nayak (AAP); Narasimhanayak (Rajugouda) (BJP); Ashok Laxman (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 71.58%, while it was 66.38% in 2013 and 59.13% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.58% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Shorapur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Shorapur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.36. Shorapur comprises of the following areas of Yadgir district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Shorapur constituency, which are: Muddebihal, Devar Hippargi, Shahapur, Yadgir, Devadurga, Lingsugur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Shorapur:

The geographic coordinates of Shorapur is: 16°26’47.8"N 76°34’08.0"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Shorapur

List of candidates contesting from Shorapur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Venkatappa Nayak Chandrashekhar Nayak

Party: IND

Profession: Cooli and self employment

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 50000

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shravanakumar Nayak

Party: JDS

Profession: cow farming

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 10 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shashikumar

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 17.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Raja Venkatappa Naik

Party: INC

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 6

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 66

Total assets: Rs 23.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 79.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 18.3 crore

Self income: Rs 7.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 15.7 lakh

Candidate name: R Manjunath Nayak

Party: AAP

Profession: Advocate and Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 20.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 80000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 75000

Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Narasimhanayak (Rajugouda)

Party: BJP

Profession: Political Public Service and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 12.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 16.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 7.4 crore

Self income: Rs 80.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 80.3 lakh

Candidate name: Ashok Laxman

Party: IND

Profession: Cooli worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 30

Total assets: Rs 2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.