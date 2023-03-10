A joint video by Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddarmaiah appeals to the party workers to visit at least 50 homes to popularise the Congress’s three poll promises as mentioned in the “special guarantee card" personally signed by both leaders. This is not just an election exercise but also a projection of unity and strength by the two leaders.

With bright big smiles on their faces, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar start the address with a “Namaskara" in unison.

The video first has Shivakumar’s appeal where the KPCC president speaks about the three poll promises that the Congress has made to date for the upcoming assembly elections. If voted to power, the party has promised to give 200 units of free electricity to all households, monthly cash assistance of Rs 2,000 to every woman in the household under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme which was launched by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and 10 kg rice for every BPL home.

“It is our responsibility to reach this guarantee card in every home. For this, both of us, the Leader of Opposition and I, wherever we may be, assure you that we will visit your homes to give you this guarantee card. Let’s do this together on March 11 in the afternoon and each of us should reach out to at least 50 homes," Shivakumar says in the video. “Both Siddaramaiah and I have personally signed this cheque and we appeal that you should reach this to every home."

The two-minute-long video also has former Congress chief minister Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah also makes a similar appeal to party workers of going to the homes of people to distribute the guarantee cards just like them.

“We will be personally visiting 50 homes, you must also do the same," he says.

This video has deeper messaging. The Congress’s high command had asked the two senior leaders to ensure a united effort and set aside any differences they might have to ensure the party is voted to power, say sources.

The Prajadhwani Yatra, led by both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar from two different directions to culminate in one common place is also a show of unity as directed by their central leadership. With news abuzz of the power tussle between the two leaders, even the statements made by both have been quite alike.

“There is no rift in the Congress nor between us, leaders…under the collective leadership…be it DK Shivakumar’s leadership…Siddaramaiah’s leadership…we will all work together and bring a Congress government in Karnataka. We have a mutual understanding and the so-called difference is a creation of the media," said Siddaramaiah earlier to this reporter when asked about their differences.

On the question of who the chief ministerial face would be, Shivakumar told News18 that the decision rests with the Congress high command.

“Our priority is to win 140 plus seats and we will do so," he said.

