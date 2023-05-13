Constituency No.190 Shrirangapattana (Srirangapatna, Seringapatam) (ಶ್ರೀರಂಗಪಟ್ಟಣ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Mandya (ಮಂಡ್ಯ) district of Karnataka. Shrirangapattana is part of Mandya (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Srirangapatna, Seringapatam) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Shrirangapattana election result and you can click here for compact election results of Shrirangapattana and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 190. Shrirangapattana Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Shrirangapattana Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.11% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.37%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.4%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,04,103 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,01,545 were male and 1,02,541 female and 17 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shrirangapattana in 2023 is 1010 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,04,103 eligible electors, of which 1,03,766 were male, 1,05,143 female and 36 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,95,318 eligible electors, of which 97,494 were male, 97,820 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,81,581 eligible electors, of which 90,896 were male, 90,685 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shrirangapattana in 2018 was 34. In 2013, there were 30 service voters registered in the constituency and 23 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Ravindra Srikantaiah of JDS won in this seat defeating A.B.Ramesha Bandisiddegowda of IND by a margin of 43,688 which was 24.73% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 57.35% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, A B Ramesha Bandisiddegowda of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating Ravindra Srikantaiah of IND by a margin of 13,624 votes which was 8.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 34.98% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, A B Ramesha Bandisiddegowda of JDS won this seat beating Ambareesh @ Amarnath of INC by a margin of 5,160 votes which was 3.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 36.98% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most number of votes in the 190. Shrirangapattana Assembly segment of the 20. Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. Sumalatha Ambareesh of IND won the Mandya Parliament seat defeating Nikhil Kumaraswamy of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the Mandya Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the MandyaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 8 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Shrirangapattana:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Shrirangapattana are: Y M Girisha (IND); Taggahalli Venkatesh (IND); Srinivasa G P (IND); S Sacchidananda (BJP); Ravindra Srikantaiah (JDS); Palahalli Chandrashekar (IND); Mohana Kumar Alias Kiranguru Papu (IND); M M Maheshagowda (IND); Harish N (IMP); H D Javaregowda (IND); Devika K (IND); C S Venkatesha (AAP); Basavaraja Somavarada (IND); Aruna Kumara H M (KRS); Anil Kumar (AHNP); Ananda P (BSP); A B Ramesha Bandisiddegowda (INC)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 86.27%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 84.55%, while it was 80.85% in 2013 and 77.87% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.72% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Shrirangapattana went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Shrirangapattana constituency:

Assembly constituency No.190. Shrirangapattana comprises of the following areas of Mandya district of Karnataka:

A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Shrirangapattana constituency, which are: Melukote, Mandya, Maddur, Malavalli, T Narasipur, Varuna, Chamundeshwari. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Shrirangapattana:

The geographic coordinates of Shrirangapattana is: 12°25’27.1"N 76°46’03.4"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Shrirangapattana

List of candidates contesting from Shrirangapattana Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Y M Girisha

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 79.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 1.1 crore

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.4 lakh

Candidate name: Taggahalli Venkatesh

Party: IND

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 20.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 11.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 16.9 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Srinivasa G P

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 8.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S Sacchidananda

Party: BJP

Profession: Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 55.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8.6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 15.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 40 crore

Self income: Rs 88.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 94 lakh

Candidate name: Ravindra Srikantaiah

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 96.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.3 crore

Self income: Rs 21 lakh

Total income: Rs 41.6 lakh

Candidate name: Palahalli Chandrashekar

Party: IND

Profession: Hotel / Convention hall / Agriculture and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 72

Total assets: Rs 59.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 58.1 crore

Self income: Rs 46.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 64 lakh

Candidate name: Mohana Kumar Alias Kiranguru Papu

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 29.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 39000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 17 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M M Maheshagowda

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 82.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 22.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 60 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Harish N

Party: IMP

Profession: Mechanical Engineer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H D Javaregowda

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 12 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Devika K

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: C S Venkatesha

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture and Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 33.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 21.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Basavaraja Somavarada

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and Civil Engineer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 18 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Aruna Kumara H M

Party: KRS

Profession: IT company HR manager

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 70000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 42.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 98 lakh

Self income: Rs 6.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.6 lakh

Candidate name: Anil Kumar

Party: AHNP

Profession: Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ananda P

Party: BSP

Profession: Bussiness

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: A B Ramesha Bandisiddegowda

Party: INC

Profession: EX-MLS and Agriculture and Business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Others

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 15.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 13.7 crore

Self income: Rs 10.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 44.9 lakh.