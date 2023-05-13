Constituency No.190 Shrirangapattana (Srirangapatna, Seringapatam) (ಶ್ರೀರಂಗಪಟ್ಟಣ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Mandya (ಮಂಡ್ಯ) district of Karnataka. Shrirangapattana is part of Mandya (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Srirangapatna, Seringapatam) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Shrirangapattana election result and you can click here for compact election results of Shrirangapattana and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 190. Shrirangapattana Assembly constituency in Karnataka.
Demographic profile:
Shrirangapattana Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.11% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.37%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.4%, according the Census of India, 2011.
In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,04,103 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,01,545 were male and 1,02,541 female and 17 registered voters were of the third gender.
The electorate gender ratio in Shrirangapattana in 2023 is 1010 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.
In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,04,103 eligible electors, of which 1,03,766 were male, 1,05,143 female and 36 electors of the third gender.
In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,95,318 eligible electors, of which 97,494 were male, 97,820 female and 4 voters of the third gender.
In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,81,581 eligible electors, of which 90,896 were male, 90,685 female and 0 electors of the third gender.
The number of service voters in Shrirangapattana in 2018 was 34. In 2013, there were 30 service voters registered in the constituency and 23 in 2008.
Past winners / MLAs:
In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Ravindra Srikantaiah of JDS won in this seat defeating A.B.Ramesha Bandisiddegowda of IND by a margin of 43,688 which was 24.73% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 57.35% in 2018 in this seat.
In 2013, A B Ramesha Bandisiddegowda of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating Ravindra Srikantaiah of IND by a margin of 13,624 votes which was 8.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 34.98% in the seat.
In the 2008 elections, A B Ramesha Bandisiddegowda of JDS won this seat beating Ambareesh @ Amarnath of INC by a margin of 5,160 votes which was 3.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 36.98% in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most number of votes in the 190. Shrirangapattana Assembly segment of the 20. Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. Sumalatha Ambareesh of IND won the Mandya Parliament seat defeating Nikhil Kumaraswamy of JDS.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the Mandya Parliament seat.
In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the MandyaLok Sabha seat.
Number of contestants:
A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 8 in 2009.
Contesting candidates in Shrirangapattana:
The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Shrirangapattana are: Y M Girisha (IND); Taggahalli Venkatesh (IND); Srinivasa G P (IND); S Sacchidananda (BJP); Ravindra Srikantaiah (JDS); Palahalli Chandrashekar (IND); Mohana Kumar Alias Kiranguru Papu (IND); M M Maheshagowda (IND); Harish N (IMP); H D Javaregowda (IND); Devika K (IND); C S Venkatesha (AAP); Basavaraja Somavarada (IND); Aruna Kumara H M (KRS); Anil Kumar (AHNP); Ananda P (BSP); A B Ramesha Bandisiddegowda (INC)..
Voter turnout:
According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 86.27%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 84.55%, while it was 80.85% in 2013 and 77.87% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.72% compared to the 2018 turnout.
Poll dates:
Shrirangapattana went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Extent of Shrirangapattana constituency:
Assembly constituency No.190. Shrirangapattana comprises of the following areas of Mandya district of Karnataka:
A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Shrirangapattana constituency, which are: Melukote, Mandya, Maddur, Malavalli, T Narasipur, Varuna, Chamundeshwari. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .
Map location of Shrirangapattana:
The geographic coordinates of Shrirangapattana is: 12°25’27.1"N 76°46’03.4"E.
Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Shrirangapattana
List of candidates contesting from Shrirangapattana Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):
Candidate name: Y M Girisha
Party: IND
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Others
Age: 42
Total assets: Rs 2.4 crore
Liabilities: Rs 79.1 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 1.1 crore
Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh
Total income: Rs 7.4 lakh
Candidate name: Taggahalli Venkatesh
Party: IND
Profession: Farmer
Number of criminal cases: 2
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 54
Total assets: Rs 20.6 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 11.2 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 16.9 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Srinivasa G P
Party: IND
Profession: Agriculture and Social Service
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 34
Total assets: Rs 8.6 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 3.1 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 3.6 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 5 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: S Sacchidananda
Party: BJP
Profession: Businessman
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 35
Total assets: Rs 55.8 crore
Liabilities: Rs 8.6 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 15.9 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 40 crore
Self income: Rs 88.4 lakh
Total income: Rs 94 lakh
Candidate name: Ravindra Srikantaiah
Party: JDS
Profession: Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 51
Total assets: Rs 3.3 crore
Liabilities: Rs 2.2 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 96.8 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 2.3 crore
Self income: Rs 21 lakh
Total income: Rs 41.6 lakh
Candidate name: Palahalli Chandrashekar
Party: IND
Profession: Hotel / Convention hall / Agriculture and Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 72
Total assets: Rs 59.7 crore
Liabilities: Rs 8 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 58.1 crore
Self income: Rs 46.4 lakh
Total income: Rs 64 lakh
Candidate name: Mohana Kumar Alias Kiranguru Papu
Party: IND
Profession: Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 4
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 50
Total assets: Rs 29.5 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 39000
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 12.5 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 17 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: M M Maheshagowda
Party: IND
Profession: Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 52
Total assets: Rs 82.5 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 22.5 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 60 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Harish N
Party: IMP
Profession: Mechanical Engineer
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Others
Age: 42
Total assets: Rs 5.5 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 5.5 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: H D Javaregowda
Party: IND
Profession: Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 50
Total assets: Rs 12 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Devika K
Party: IND
Profession: Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Age: 36
Total assets: Rs 2.3 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Female
Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: C S Venkatesha
Party: AAP
Profession: Agriculture and Lawyer
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Age: 51
Total assets: Rs 33.5 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 2.4 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 12 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 21.5 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Basavaraja Somavarada
Party: IND
Profession: Agriculture and Civil Engineer
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Age: 38
Total assets: Rs 18 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 8 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Aruna Kumara H M
Party: KRS
Profession: IT company HR manager
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Age: 41
Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore
Liabilities: Rs 70000
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 42.4 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 98 lakh
Self income: Rs 6.6 lakh
Total income: Rs 6.6 lakh
Candidate name: Anil Kumar
Party: AHNP
Profession: Driver
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 40
Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Ananda P
Party: BSP
Profession: Bussiness
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 36
Total assets: Rs 2.1 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: A B Ramesha Bandisiddegowda
Party: INC
Profession: EX-MLS and Agriculture and Business
Number of criminal cases: 2
Education: Others
Age: 50
Total assets: Rs 15.9 crore
Liabilities: Rs 2 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 13.7 crore
Self income: Rs 10.4 lakh
Total income: Rs 44.9 lakh.