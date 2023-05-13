Live election result status of key candidate Siddaramaiah of INC contesting from Varuna Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Siddaramaiah has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Siddaramaiah, the mass leader of the Congress party, is also known as an AHINDA leader, a symbol of hope to the Backward Class. Siddaramaiah left the JDS for the Congress in 2005. He became Chief Minister twice and is the only former CM to have completed a full tenure in two decades from 2013 to 2018. In Karnataka elections 2023, he is contesting from his home constituency Varuna where he faces BJP minister V Sommana. Siddaramaiah is a strong aspirant for the chief minister’s post over Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar if the party wins. Siddaramaiah has declared that this will be his last election.

Siddaramaiah is a INC candidate from Varuna constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Politician. Siddaramaiah’s educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional and is 75 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 51.9 crore which includes Rs 21.3 crore in moveable assets and Rs 30.6 crore as immovable assets. His total declared income is Rs 1.3 crore of which Rs 20.5 lakh is self income. Siddaramaiah’s has total liabilities of Rs 23.8 crore.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 13 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Varuna are: Krishnamurthy M (BSP), Dr Bharathi Shankar N L (JDS), Rajesh (AAP), Siddaramaiah (INC), V Somanna (BJP), Arun Linga Kannada Chakravarthi (KDP), N Ambarish Kadamba Naa Ambarish (KJP), K Nagesha Naika (SJP(K)), Mahadevaswamy R (UPP), Ravikumar M (KRS), Shiva E (KPP(RP)), Chethan E (IND), Pyarijan (IND), M Mahesh (IND), Dr U P Shivananda (IND)

