Constituency No.142 Sidlaghatta (Shidlaghatta) (ಶಿಡ್ಲಘಟ್ಟ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Chikkaballapur (ಚಿಕ್ಕಬಳ್ಳಾಪುರ) district of Karnataka. Sidlaghatta is part of Kolar (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Shidlaghatta) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sidlaghatta election result and you can click here for compact election results of Sidlaghatta and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 142. Sidlaghatta Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Sidlaghatta Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.14% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 8.6%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.76%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,95,553 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 98,641 were male and 96,902 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sidlaghatta in 2023 is 982 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,95,553 eligible electors, of which 99,826 were male, 98,371 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,76,860 eligible electors, of which 89,563 were male, 87,291 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,60,306 eligible electors, of which 80,941 were male, 79,365 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sidlaghatta in 2018 was 7. In 2013, there were 6 service voters registered in the constituency and 5 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, V Muniyappa of INC won in this seat defeating B.N. Ravikumar of INC by a margin of 9,709 which was 5.7% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 44.76% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, M Rajanna of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating V. Muniyappa of INC by a margin of 15,479 votes which was 10.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 50.69% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, V Muniyappa of INC won this seat beating M Rajanna of JDS by a margin of 6,502 votes which was 4.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.95% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 142. Sidlaghatta Assembly segment of the 28. Kolar Lok Sabha constituency. S. Muniswamy of BJP won the Kolar Parliament seat defeating K.H. Muniyappa of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Kolar Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the KolarLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Sidlaghatta:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Sidlaghatta are: Venkataramanappa (BSP); Srinatha A (IND); S A Syed Gouse (IND); Ramachandra Gowda S V (BJP); Nanjappa (IND); Kempegowda M (KRS); H R Sandeep (IND); Devappa V (RSDR); Byregowda Venkatashamappa (IND); Balamuralikrishna (IND); B V Rajeev Gowda (INC); B S Moulajan (AAP); B N Ravikumar (JDS); Anjinappa (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 86.34%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 85.93%, while it was 87.03% in 2013 and 82.43% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.409999999999997% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Sidlaghatta went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Sidlaghatta constituency:

Assembly constituency No.142. Sidlaghatta comprises of the following areas of Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Sidlaghatta constituency, which are: Bagepalli, Chintamani, Kolar, Hosakote, Devanahalli, Chikkaballapur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Annamayya District of Andhra Pradesh.

Map location of Sidlaghatta:

The geographic coordinates of Sidlaghatta is: 13°28’58.1"N 77°55’45.8"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Sidlaghatta

List of candidates contesting from Sidlaghatta Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Venkataramanappa

Party: BSP

Profession: Dairy Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 77.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 15.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 61.7 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Srinatha A

Party: IND

Profession: Self Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 88.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 79.4 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S A Syed Gouse

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 66.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 55 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ramachandra Gowda S V

Party: BJP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: Others

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 158.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 115.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 94 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 64.3 crore

Self income: Rs 1.4 crore

Total income: Rs 1.5 crore

Candidate name: Nanjappa

Party: IND

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 71.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 70 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kempegowda M

Party: KRS

Profession: Self Employee

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 31

Total assets: Rs 3.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: H R Sandeep

Party: IND

Profession: Self Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 7.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 87 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 5.3 crore

Self income: Rs 1.2 crore

Total income: Rs 1.2 crore

Candidate name: Devappa V

Party: RSDR

Profession: Construction Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Byregowda Venkatashamappa

Party: IND

Profession: Cinema Field

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 65000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 65000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Balamuralikrishna

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 54.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 52.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B V Rajeev Gowda

Party: INC

Profession: BUSINESS

Number of criminal cases: 12

Education: Others

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 79.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 26.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 53.6 crore

Self income: Rs 37.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 43.1 lakh

Candidate name: B S Moulajan

Party: AAP

Profession: Auto Ride

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 4.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B N Ravikumar

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 20000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 60.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.7 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anjinappa

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 25.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 18 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 23.1 crore

Self income: Rs 28.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 57 lakh.