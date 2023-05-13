Constituency No.136 Sira (ಶಿರಾ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Tumkur (ತುಮಕೂರು) district of Karnataka. Sira is part of Chitradurga (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sira election result and you can click here for compact election results of Sira and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 136. Sira Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Sira Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.03% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 7.98%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.14%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,10,144 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,07,993 were male and 1,02,140 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sira in 2023 is 946 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,10,144 eligible electors, of which 1,09,083 were male, 1,03,556 female and 13 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,01,531 eligible electors, of which 1,02,897 were male, 98,624 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,74,139 eligible electors, of which 89,349 were male, 84,790 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sira in 2018 was 30. In 2013, there were 36 service voters registered in the constituency and 31 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, B Sathyanarayana of JDS won in this seat defeating T B Jayachandra of JDS by a margin of 10,365 which was 5.75% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 41.24% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, T B Jayachandra of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating B.Sathyanarayana of JDS by a margin of 14,681 votes which was 9.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.47% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, T B Jayachandra of INC won this seat beating B. Sathyanarayana of JDS by a margin of 26,496 votes which was 19.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.02% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 136. Sira Assembly segment of the 18. Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency. A Narayanaswamy of BJP won the Chitradurga Parliament seat defeating B N Chandrappa of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chitradurga Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the ChitradurgaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Sira:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Sira are: T B Jayachandra (INC); Shashikumar R (AAP); S N Kantharaju (IND); Ranganathaiah Y G (IND); Ranganatha (IND); R Ugresh (JDS); Pradeep Kumar (KRS); Nataraju N K (BSP); N Kumar (DRAPP); K T Gundaraj (SKP); Girish (CPI); C M Rajesh Gowda (BJP); Bandi Ranganatha Y R (IND); B A Manjunatha (IND); Ashoka (UPP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 83.8%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 84.77%, while it was 79.19% in 2013 and 77.56% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.969999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Sira went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Sira constituency:

Assembly constituency No.136. Sira comprises of the following areas of Tumkur district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Sira constituency, which are: Hiriyur, Madhugiri, Koratagere, Tumkur Rural, Gubbi, Chiknayakanhalli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Sri Sathya Sai District of Andhra Pradesh.

Map location of Sira:

The geographic coordinates of Sira is: 13°47’28.3"N 76°53’09.6"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Sira

List of candidates contesting from Sira Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: T B Jayachandra

Party: INC

Profession: Social Worker, Agricultist and Non Practicing Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 74

Total assets: Rs 39.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 37.4 crore

Self income: Rs 54.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 82.9 lakh

Candidate name: Shashikumar R

Party: AAP

Profession: Business, Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 17 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 64.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 69.4 lakh

Self income: Rs 4 lakh

Total income: Rs 9 lakh

Candidate name: S N Kantharaju

Party: IND

Profession: Retired Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 72

Total assets: Rs 8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 7 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ranganathaiah Y G

Party: IND

Profession: Retired Chief Veterniary Doctor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 54.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 70000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 30.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 24 lakh

Self income: Rs 9 lakh

Total income: Rs 9 lakh

Candidate name: Ranganatha

Party: IND

Profession: Puncher Shop

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 14.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: R Ugresh

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 4.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 62.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.9 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Pradeep Kumar

Party: KRS

Profession: Self Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 7.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 30.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nataraju N K

Party: BSP

Profession: Retired Medical Officer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 77 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 14 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 64 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: N Kumar

Party: DRAPP

Profession: Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 20000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K T Gundaraj

Party: SKP

Profession: Electrical Motor Welding &Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 25.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 23 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Girish

Party: CPI

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: C M Rajesh Gowda

Party: BJP

Profession: Doctor Radiologist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 29.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 14.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 14.6 crore

Self income: Rs 43.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.8 crore

Candidate name: Bandi Ranganatha Y R

Party: IND

Profession: Unemployed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 27425

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 27425

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B A Manjunatha

Party: IND

Profession: Technical Consultant

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 24.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 83000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 28300

Immovable assets:Rs 24.2 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ashoka

Party: UPP

Profession: Welding shop welder

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 18.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.