Constituency No.80 Sirsi (ಶಿರಸಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Coastal Karnataka region (ಕರಾವಳಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Uttara Kannada (ಉತ್ತರ ಕನ್ನಡ) district of Karnataka. Sirsi is part of Uttara Kannada (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sirsi election result and you can click here for compact election results of Sirsi and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 80. Sirsi Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Advertisement

Sirsi Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.97% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.73%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.06%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,88,107 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 95,471 were male and 92,635 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sirsi in 2023 is 970 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,88,107 eligible electors, of which 96,858 were male, 93,974 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,74,259 eligible electors, of which 88,812 were male, 85,447 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,59,589 eligible electors, of which 81,390 were male, 78,199 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Sirsi in 2018 was 93. In 2013, there were 113 service voters registered in the constituency and 77 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Kageri Vishweshwar Hegde of BJP won in this seat defeating Bhimanna Naik of INC by a margin of 17,461 which was 11.26% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.52% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Anant Kageri Vishweshwar Hegde of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ayyappanagar Deepak Honnavar of INC by a margin of 3,059 votes which was 2.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 32.67% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2008 elections, Kageri Vishweshwar Hegde of BJP won this seat beating Naik Raveendranath Narayan of INC by a margin of 30,733 votes which was 26.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.4% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 80. Sirsi Assembly segment of the 12. Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency. Anantkumar Hegde of BJP won the Uttara Kannada Parliament seat defeating Anand Asnotikar of JDS.

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Uttara Kannada Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Uttara KannadaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

Advertisement

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 8 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Sirsi:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Sirsi are: Vishwanath G Naik (KJPA); Upendra Pai (JDS); Umesh Krishnappa Daivadnya (IND); Sunil Pawar (UPP); Kageri Vishweshwar Hegde (BJP); Hitendra Naik (AAP); Gopal Devadiga (IND); Dinesh Naik (IMP); Bhimanna T Naik (INC); Abhiram Hegde Halalla (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.15%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 81.36%, while it was 75.34% in 2013 and 73.8% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.20999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Sirsi went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Sirsi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.80. Sirsi comprises of the following areas of Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Sirsi constituency, which are: Karwar, Yellapur, Sorab, Sagar, Kumta, Kumta. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Sirsi:

The geographic coordinates of Sirsi is: 14°24’51.8"N 74°46’20.6"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Sirsi

List of candidates contesting from Sirsi Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vishwanath G Naik

Party: KJPA

Profession: Agriculture and Labour

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.6 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Upendra Pai

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture and social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 11.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 78.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 72.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10.9 crore

Self income: Rs 14.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 14.5 lakh

Candidate name: Umesh Krishnappa Daivadnya

Party: IND

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 14000

Immovable assets:Rs 5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sunil Pawar

Party: UPP

Profession: Self Employee (Dish Work)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kageri Vishweshwar Hegde

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 16.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 7.4 crore

Self income: Rs 26.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 50.5 lakh

Candidate name: Hitendra Naik

Party: AAP

Profession: Lecture, President at Guree Education and Charitable Trust (Registered but not running)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 18.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 75.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 80 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Candidate name: Gopal Devadiga

Party: IND

Profession: Own Home Occupation

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 31.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 22.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 8.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dinesh Naik

Party: IMP

Profession: Bussiness

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 28.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 28.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bhimanna T Naik

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture ,business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 66

Total assets: Rs 123 crore

Liabilities: Rs 69.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 25.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 97.6 crore

Self income: Rs 57.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.2 crore

Candidate name: Abhiram Hegde Halalla

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture, Agriculture Works Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 31

Total assets: Rs 7.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 29.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 26.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 7.6 crore

Self income: Rs 4.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.3 lakh.