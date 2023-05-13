Constituency No.92 Siruguppa (ಸಿರುಗುಪ್ಪ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Bellary (ಬಳ್ಳಾರಿ) district of Karnataka. Siruguppa is part of Koppal (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Siruguppa election result and you can click here for compact election results of Siruguppa and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 92. Siruguppa Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Siruguppa Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.34% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 17.85%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,99,425 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 99,117 were male and 1,00,285 female and 23 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Siruguppa in 2023 is 1012 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,99,425 eligible electors, of which 1,00,996 were male, 1,02,073 female and 23 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,70,039 eligible electors, of which 83,832 were male, 86,206 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,54,604 eligible electors, of which 75,032 were male, 79,572 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Siruguppa in 2018 was 16. In 2013, there were 14 service voters registered in the constituency and 11 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, M S Somalingappa of BJP won in this seat defeating B. Murali Krishna of BJP by a margin of 21,271 which was 13.98% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.25% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, B M Nagaraja of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating M.S. Somalingappa of BJP by a margin of 21,814 votes which was 17.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.66% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Somalingappa M S of BJP won this seat beating Nagaraj B.M. of INC by a margin of 4,824 votes which was 4.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.7% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 92. Siruguppa Assembly segment of the 8. Koppal Lok Sabha constituency. Karadi Sanganna Amarappa of BJP won the Koppal Parliament seat defeating K.Rajashekar Basavaraj Hitnal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Koppal Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the KoppalLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 6 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Siruguppa:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Siruguppa are: T Darappa Naik (KRJPP); M S Somalingappa (BJP); M S Gadilingappa (IND); M H Veereshappa (AIFB); Hanumanthappa Shaluru (IND); Doddayallappa (KRS); B Parameshwara Nayaka (JDS); B M Nagaraja (INC); B Lokesha Nayaka (AAP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.02%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 75.01%, while it was 74.56% in 2013 and 74.41% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.00999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Siruguppa went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Siruguppa constituency:

Assembly constituency No.92. Siruguppa comprises of the following areas of Bellary district of Karnataka:

A total of 3 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Siruguppa constituency, which are: Sindhanur, Kampli, Kanakagiri. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Kurnool District of Andhra Pradesh.

Map location of Siruguppa:

The geographic coordinates of Siruguppa is: 15°34’31.1"N 76°54’40.0"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Siruguppa

List of candidates contesting from Siruguppa Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: T Darappa Naik

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 23 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 90 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M S Somalingappa

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 6.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 5.4 crore

Self income: Rs 19.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 19.6 lakh

Candidate name: M S Gadilingappa

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 10.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M H Veereshappa

Party: AIFB

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 16.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 14 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hanumanthappa Shaluru

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and C.S.C Computer Center

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 10 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Doddayallappa

Party: KRS

Profession: Marketing Executive in Shriram Finance Litd

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 25.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 12 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B Parameshwara Nayaka

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 16.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 18.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 8.2 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B M Nagaraja

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 9.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 67 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 8.6 crore

Self income: Rs 22.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 22.9 lakh

Candidate name: B Lokesha Nayaka

Party: AAP

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 4.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.