Constituency No.123 Sringeri (Shringeri) (ಶೃಂಗೇರಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Chikmagalur (ಚಿಕ್ಕಮಗಳೂರು) district of Karnataka. Sringeri is part of Udupi Chikmagalur (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Shringeri) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sringeri election result and you can click here for compact election results of Sringeri and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 123. Sringeri Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Sringeri Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.11% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 4.69%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,62,160 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 80,428 were male and 81,727 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sringeri in 2023 is 1016 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,62,160 eligible electors, of which 82,003 were male, 84,019 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,50,064 eligible electors, of which 74,842 were male, 75,222 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,41,356 eligible electors, of which 71,171 were male, 70,185 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sringeri in 2018 was 52. In 2013, there were 80 service voters registered in the constituency and 125 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, T D Rajegowda of INC won in this seat defeating D N Jeevaraj of INC by a margin of 1,989 which was 1.45% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 45.81% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, D N Jeevaraj of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating T.D. Raje Gowda of INC by a margin of 3,452 votes which was 2.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.69% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, D N Jeevaraja of BJP won this seat beating D.B.Chandre Gowda of INC by a margin of 2,250 votes which was 2.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.36% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 123. Sringeri Assembly segment of the 15. Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency. Shobha Karandlaje of BJP won the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliament seat defeating Pramod Madhwaraj of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Udupi ChikmagalurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 7 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Sringeri:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Sringeri are: Umesh B A (CPIMLRS); T D Rajegowda (INC); Sudhakara S Shetty (JDS); Rajan Gowda H S (AAP); Narayana (IND); M K Dayanda Mavinakere (PSS); K R Kusuma (IND); K M Gopala (BSP); G Bharathi (IND); Eliyaz Ahammad (IND); D N Jeevaraja (BJP); Abraham (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 81%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 82.59%, while it was 80.08% in 2013 and 76.57% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.59% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Sringeri went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Sringeri constituency:

Assembly constituency No.123. Sringeri comprises of the following areas of Chikmagalur district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Sringeri constituency, which are: Karkal, Tirthahalli, Bhadravati, Tarikere, Chikmagalur, Mudigere. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Sringeri:

The geographic coordinates of Sringeri is: 13°28’24.2"N 75°24’02.5"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Sringeri

List of candidates contesting from Sringeri Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Umesh B A

Party: CPIMLRS

Profession: Agriculture and Daily Wages

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 19.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 18.7 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: T D Rajegowda

Party: INC

Profession: Landlord , Planter , Partnership Firm Partner

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 32.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 22.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 10.5 crore

Self income: Rs 21.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 21.8 lakh

Candidate name: Sudhakara S Shetty

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture, Business , Education Institution

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 65

Total assets: Rs 55.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 45.6 crore

Self income: Rs 13.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 22.4 lakh

Candidate name: Rajan Gowda H S

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 62.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 50 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Narayana

Party: IND

Profession: Auto diver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M K Dayanda Mavinakere

Party: PSS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 74

Total assets: Rs 12.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 54.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 12.1 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K R Kusuma

Party: IND

Profession: Retirement

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 74.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 14.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 60 lakh

Self income: Rs 5.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.9 lakh

Candidate name: K M Gopala

Party: BSP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 10 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 7 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: G Bharathi

Party: IND

Profession: NIL

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 95.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 10.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 85 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Eliyaz Ahammad

Party: IND

Profession: Self employee-Driver

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: Literate

Age: 31

Total assets: Rs 7.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.8 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: D N Jeevaraja

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 10.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 47.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 8.3 crore

Self income: Rs 19.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 31.3 lakh

Candidate name: Abraham

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 16.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 16.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.